বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৩ | ১লা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in all-India duel, PV Sindhu exits

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৩ ২:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
1686817912 photo



msid 101014250,imgsize 51580

JAKARTA: Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lakshya Sen in straight games in an all-Indian second round duel to progress to the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on Thursday.
The encounter between the two compatriots proved to be a hard-fought battle, but Srikanth exhibited his composure and experience during crucial moments, ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 21-17, 22-20 in the men’s singles match. The intense contest lasted approximately 45 minutes.
With this win, Srikanth extended his unbeaten record against his younger compatriot to 3-0, showcasing his dominance over Lakshya.
However, world number 14 PV Sindhu made an early exit once again, losing 21-18 21-16 to her nemesis and world number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a women’s singles second round match.
Sindhu had made opening round exits from the last two events.
Tai Tzu, seeded third, has been the opponent Sindhu had struggled against the most in the international arena and it was no better here with the Chinese Taipei shuttler enhancing her head-to-head record over the Indian to a staggering 19-5.
Sindhu and Tai Tzu’s most recent meeting was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where the Chinese Taipei player won 21-14 18-21 21-17.
With Sindhu’s loss, Indian challenge came to an end in the women’s singles event.
Earlier in the day, contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.
It was even stevens till 17 points before Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to great effect to tire out his younger rival and win four straight points to pocket the first game.
The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.
But the 2021 world championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.
Srikanth, however, had the last laugh as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.
Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm bongobondhu 14.06.2023
‘বঙ্গবন্ধুর ‍ম্যুরাল ভাংচুর দেশি-বিদেশি শক্তির চক্রান্তের মহড়া’
বাংলাদেশ
1686817912 photo
Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in all-India duel, PV Sindhu exits
খেলাধুলা
Breakfast 5 1
সকালে খালি পেটে ভুলেও খাবেন না ‘এইসব খাবার’! বারণ করছেন পুষ্টিবিদ|| Avoid these foods in the morning empty stomach. Suggested by nutritionist Neha Sahaya – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ashish vidyarthi rupali barua vacay
Ashish Vidyarthi And Rupali Barua Sets Couple Goals With Their Vacay Pic, Check It Out
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mansh

এবার রেঁধে ফেলুন পেঁয়াজ ছাড়াই মাছ-মাংস !

 received 594552205485667

আনোয়ারায় ডে-কেয়ার সেন্টারের কার্যক্রম শুরু

 magical smoothie

উজ্জ্বল ত্বক ও মেদহীন ফিগারের জন্য ম্যাজিকাল স্মুদি!

 Redmi k50i

Redmi K50i 5G Price slashed by Rs. 3000, know how

 wm Legal Notice 750x563 1 750x563 1

কোটায় ভর্তিতে ‘বৈষম্য’, ঢাবি প্রশাসনকে আইনি নোটিশ

 1627021701 meghalayaclimatechange

Meghalaya’s Forest Minister Seeks Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Wisdom To Tackle climate change

 chhotu vasava

Its ‘Modi Vasava’ Versus Chhotubhai Vasava in Jhagadia as BJP Eyes BTP Bastion

 atta rooti recipe in bengali রসপর পরধন ছব

এই ধরেনর রুটি একদমই খাবেন না এতি হিতে বিপরীত হবে ৷ These hand made bread is too good for diabetic patient.যাঁদের ডায়বেটিস আছে তাঁদের কোনও ভাবেই আটার রুটি খাওয়া উচিৎ নয় তাঁদের আটার রুটির থেকে কয়েক কিলোমিটার দূরে চলে যেতে হবে, কেননা আটার রুটি শরীরে গ্লুকোজের মাত্রা বৃদ্ধি করে, বাসি রুটি খাওয়ার অভ্যাস থাকলে আজই ছেড়ে দিন এমন এমন মোক্ষম জায়গায় ঘা দেবে যে আর মাথা তুলে উটে দাঁড়াতে পারবেন না, বাসি রুটি খাওয়ার অভ্যাস থাকলে আজই ছেড়ে দিন সঙ্গে ঠান্ডা দুধ অত্যন্ত পরিমাণে ক্ষতি করতে পারে – News18 Bangla

 sita7

সীতাকুণ্ডে অগ্নিকাণ্ডের ঘটনায় ৮ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 pjimage 1 4

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Channel Their ‘Sleepy’ Mood in Romantic Selfies; Check Here