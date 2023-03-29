বুধবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Indonesia stripped of under-20 World Cup hosting rights: FIFA | Football News

Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the under-20 football World Cup, global governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.
The decision to remove Indonesia as host of the May 20-June 11 tournament was taken after its football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw after the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel‘s team.
“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” a FIFA statement said.
“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.”





