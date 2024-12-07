‘Inexperience with …’: Cheteshwar Pujara on India’s dismal batting show in Adelaide

(Cricket Australia Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara attributed India’s disappointing batting performance in Adelaide to the players’ lack of experience with the pink ball .

After securing a commanding 157-run first-innings lead, Australia further tightened their grip on day two by reducing India to 128/5 in their second innings.

Rishabh Pant and rookie all-rounder Nitish Reddy were at the crease, with India still trailing by 29 runs and facing an uphill battle to stay in the game.

Pujara highlighted the inexperience of Indian batters against the pink ball, noting that their tendency to play too late contributed to a series of dismissals.

“The batters played too late, with most of them getting out because of their inexperience with the pink ball,” Pujara said on Star Sports in his second day’s analysis.

“They should have discussed in the team meeting when to score runs and when to play defensively. If 2-3 wickets had fallen today, there could have been a comeback chance, but now it’s very difficult,” Pujara added.

Shubman Gill looked promising during his 30-ball 28 but fell to a brilliant delivery from Mitchell Starc, who angled one in to knock him over.

“The ball comes very quickly. Most deliveries were angled away, and one angled in, which led to Gill’s dismissal,” said Pujara.

Pujara lauds Pant’s counter-attacking approach

While India struggled at 128/5 in their second innings, Rishabh Pant provided a spark with a trademark counter-attacking knock, racing to an unbeaten 28 off 25 balls.

Pujara praised Pant’s aggressive approach, highlighting its importance in shifting the pressure back on the bowlers during a critical phase of the game.

“Pant’s counterattack was necessary and unsettled (Scott) Boland with his range of shots. He picked the length well, a good strategy.

“However, he will have a big responsibility. If this partnership reaches 100 or more, India will have a chance. This is the last pair for India, as the lower order is unlikely to contribute much against the pink ball,” Pujara added.

Pujara slams Indian bowling attack

Pujara also criticised the Indian bowling attack for their inability to target Travis Head with short-pitched deliveries and for allowing him too much room on the offside, his preferred scoring area.

Head capitalised on these lapses, smashing a blistering 140 off 141 balls to put Australia in a commanding position in the pink-ball Test .

“Head’s weakness is short-pitched deliveries, which is well known to the opposition,” Pujara said.

“But we only saw two-three short-pitched deliveries to him… They could have been used more effectively.

“He dominates the offside, so we could have curbed his offside stroke-making and instead of a 6-3 (offside-onside) a 5-4 field placement would have been a good ploy against Head.”