Injury scare for Team India as Shardul Thakur gets hit on shoulder at nets | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Indian team faced an injury scare on Saturday as seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur sustained a blow to his shoulder during a net session while batting.
There is a possibility that he might miss the second Test in Cape Town, scheduled to begin on January 3, pending an assessment of the extent of the injury through scanning if necessary.Currently, it remains unconfirmed whether his injury will require scans, but Thakur was visibly uncomfortable and unable to bowl during the net session.
Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, suffered the injury on his left shoulder while facing throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour.
It happened around 15 minutes into the net session when Rathour delivered a throwdown that kicked up from length.
It had Thakur in a tangle like it happened in the second innings of the first Test when pacer Kagiso Rabada generated an edge for David Bedingham to complete a catch.
Thakur couldn’t find the short ball that hit his leading shoulder (left) and he immediately shrieked in pain.
But the Mumbai all-rounder continued batting in the nets.
Once he finished batting, the physio put an ice pack sling around his shoulder and he didn’t take any further part in the nets.
This might be a simple bruise but it will be interesting to see how quickly the injury subsides.
Thakur was a big disappointment in the first Test having given away over 100 runs in just 19 overs and was below par with the bat as well.
(With PTI Inputs)





