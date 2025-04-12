INTERVIEW | When opportunity comes, I will be prepared – says Washington Sundar | Cricket News

Washington Sundar (Photo Source: X)

MUMBAI: The introduction of the Impact Player rule in the IPL since 2023 has meant that India’s off-spinning allrounder Washington Sundar was often relegated to the bench in favour of specialists.

In IPL 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad played the 25-year-old in just two matches, while the Tamil Nadu spinner featured in just one game out of five for the Gujarat Titans , who, in fact, benched the left-hander even after he smashed 49 off 29 balls against SRH on April 6. However, the youngster has taken the setback in his stride and is keyed up for the upcoming five-Test series against England this summer.

Excerpts from an interview…

You scored a good 49 just one match back and then in the last game you were on the bench.

Everything is decided as per the conditions and which team we’re playing against. So it’s quite different, especially in this format. But you really need to be well-equipped in the sense that you need to have all the armoury when you know that the conditions and the opposition are going to play in a certain way. So, everything is tactical; and I know that whenever my opportunity comes, I’ll be more than prepared.

The England tour is coming up next. Are you hopeful of getting a chance there?

There are five Tests, and it’s going to be a massive test for all of us in every aspect. So, yes, it’ll be amazing for us to dominate the series and go on to win the series as well. (Right now) I need to keep my focus here and keep getting better.

Since the Impact Player rule came in the IPL, you’ve not made the XI for most of the games as you are an allrounder. How badly does that hurt your national team chances in T20 cricket?

I just need to keep getting better and be in my best rhythm whenever the opportunity comes. That’s how I think about the game. It’s very important for me to also win the game for the team, wherever I play.

How’s it bowling to Sai Sudharsan in the nets? He has been in tremendous form in IPL 2025…

We’ve seen the amount of talent that he’s got, and it’s just amazing to see how he translates that into performance and be consistent as well. It’s been amazing for all of us to watch the way he’s been going about his batting and his approach, especially this season. You can only expect a lot more from Sai.

How important is the role of a head coach in the success of a spinner? Like, in GT, you have Ashish Nehra. In the Indian team, you have Gautam Gambhir…

It makes a massive difference. They make you understand what you could do and how you could approach different situations, especially with the skill-sets that you’ve got. And that way, both of them have helped me a lot. Like, being in GT, we get to practise a lot because we spend about five, six hours every session on the ground. All that makes a massive difference, and it just makes you understand more about yourself and where you could also keep getting better. So, I think coaches Gautam Bhai and Nehra Bhai helped me a lot with knowledge-sharing and experiences.

How tough is it to even survive in the Indian team considering that there is so much competition for spinners out there?

There is no competition in this game because you just need to be in your best rhythm when the opportunity comes, and you’ve just got to be equipped enough to win the game for the team. And that’s what everyone’s looking for. And I’ve been focusing on these little things, which will make a massive impact where it matters.

Which has been your most memorable moment in Test cricket? Is it that 123-run match-winning partnership with Shardul Thakur at Gabba, or the comeback that you had in Pune, when you took 13/157 vs New Zealand?

It’s difficult to pick out just one moment because all of these came with different experiences and baggage. To play for India, especially in the Test format itself, is a massive blessing. And to be contributing to the team’s success and enjoying some success at the highest level is a massive blessing as well.