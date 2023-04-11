মঙ্গলবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Nicholas Pooran dedicates ‘Player of the Match’ award to wife, newborn child | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৩ ১১:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1681190067 photo


NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran dedicated his ‘Player of the Match’ award to his wife and newborn child.
Powerful half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis, Pooran and Ayush Badoni‘s quickfire 30 guided LSG to a one-wicket win in the last ball thriller against RCB in their match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

“I want to dedicate this performance to my wife and new born. We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis kept us in the game and I knew this was a nice wicket. We could chase even over 50 in the last four, it was about cashing in. The second ball I came in and smashed a six. It is not about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six,” said Pooran in the post-match presentation.

“Over the past couple of years, I have put a lot of pressure on myself to finish games. Today also I wanted to finish the game, but got out in the end. I hope this is the season for me, in a good space and state of mind. I just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team,” Pooran said.

Pooran has been a standout performer for LSG this season, having scored 141 runs in four matches at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of over 220. His best score is 62 and has scored one half-century this season.





