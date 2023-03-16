বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2023: RCB’s Will Jacks ruled out due to injury | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৩ ১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1678950173 photo



msid 98685269,imgsize 26498

NEW DELHI: Will Jacks suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England‘s second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month and now has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 24-year-old Jacks was bought for Rs 3.2 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL auction in December last.
“..after scans earlier this week and consultation with a specialist, he has been forced to pull out of the IPL,” a report in ESPNcricinfo said.
RCB is currently in discussions with Michael Bracewell of New Zealand as Jacks’ potential replacement, the report said.
Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh.
The injury may affect his chances of earning selection in England’s ODI squad for the World Cup later this year.
Bracewell didn’t find any takers in the IPL auction after entering with a base price of Rs 1 crore. He has never played in the IPL.
RCB will open their IPL campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians on April 2.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla 750x563 750x563 750x563 1
স্বামী কারাগারে, ধর্ষণের শিকার স্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1678950173 photo
IPL 2023: RCB’s Will Jacks ruled out due to injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sleep 1 1
Bedtime Routine: রাতে ঘুমানোর আগে কী করলে সারাদিন চাঙ্গা থাকবেন? জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news18 12 9
Some Lesser-Known Facts About the 2019 Blockbuster Film
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 2022 09 03t231555.972

No Plan to Topple TMC Govt, Will Win Polls, Bulldozers Will Run in Bengal like in UP, Says Suvendu

 qcoom manobbondhon ecommerce ecommerce barta

টাকা ফেরত চেয়ে কিউকম গ্রাহকদের মানববন্ধন

 IMG 20220708 WA0003

ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল-বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতু মহাসড়কে প্রায় ৩৩ কি.মি. যানজট

 anushka sharma 1

‘Wouldn’t Have Been In This State If…’

 wm OVIJAN

প্রতিবেশিকে শায়েস্তা করতে অস্ত্র-গুলি মজুদ, গ্রেফতার ৪

 Ilish Fish

বাজারে নতুন ইলিশ, ট্রাই করুন নতুন রেসিপি

 weather report 1

Weather Apps: চড়ছে তাপমাত্রার পারদ, সুস্থ থাকতে নজর রাখুন আবহাওয়ার দিকে, এক নজরে সেরা ৫টি ওয়েদার অ্যাপ

 received 5187969711328894

সিএমপি চান্দগাঁও থানার অভিযানে দেশীয় তৈরী অস্ত্র সহ আটক ০১ জন।

 dhanush 1

Dhanush Calls Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘Friend’; Bachchan Pandey Faces Trouble Due to Kashmir Files?

 wm CHITTAGONG PORT

বিশ্বের ব্যস্ততম বন্দরের তালিকায় ৩ ধাপ এগোল চট্টগ্রাম