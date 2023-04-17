IPL 2023: Sanju Samson completes 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

Samson reached this milestone during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chasing 178 runs vs Gujarat Titans, Samson scored a magnificent 60 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 187.50.
Samson has played 115 matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 3,006 runs at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 139.10. He also has two centuries and 16 fifties under his belt while playing in RR colours.
His most prolific season came in 2021.
In 14 matches in 2021, the Kerala wicket-keeper batter scored 484 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72. He scored one century and two half-centuries, with the best score of 119.
Behind him in the run-scoring charts for RR are Ajinkya Rahane (2,810 runs in 100 matches), Jos Buttler (2,508 in 63 matches), Shane Watson (2,372 runs in 78 matches) and Rahul Dravid (1,276 runs in 46 matches).
In his IPL career, which also saw him represent Delhi Capitals, Sanju has scored 3,683 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 136.76. He has scored three centuries and 19 fifties in his career, with the best score of 119. Sanju is the 17th-highest run-scorer in the league’s history.
The top five-run scorers in IPL are Virat Kohli (6,838 runs in 227 matches), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477 runs in 210 matches), David Warner (6,109 runs in 167 matches), Rohit Sharma (5,986 runs in 231 matches) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs in 205 matches).