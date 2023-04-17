সোমবার , ১৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson completes 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৭, ২০২৩ ১১:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1681709573 photo


NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on Sunday completed 3,000 runs for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He became the first batter to do so.
Samson reached this milestone during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Highlights: RR maintain top spot with 3-wicket win over GT
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

01:38

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Highlights: RR maintain top spot with 3-wicket win over GT

Chasing 178 runs vs Gujarat Titans, Samson scored a magnificent 60 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 187.50.

Samson has played 115 matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 3,006 runs at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 139.10. He also has two centuries and 16 fifties under his belt while playing in RR colours.
His most prolific season came in 2021.

1/13

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans to stay at the top

Show Captions

In 14 matches in 2021, the Kerala wicket-keeper batter scored 484 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72. He scored one century and two half-centuries, with the best score of 119.
Behind him in the run-scoring charts for RR are Ajinkya Rahane (2,810 runs in 100 matches), Jos Buttler (2,508 in 63 matches), Shane Watson (2,372 runs in 78 matches) and Rahul Dravid (1,276 runs in 46 matches).

In his IPL career, which also saw him represent Delhi Capitals, Sanju has scored 3,683 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 136.76. He has scored three centuries and 19 fifties in his career, with the best score of 119. Sanju is the 17th-highest run-scorer in the league’s history.
The 2021 IPL season remains his most prolific season ever.
The top five-run scorers in IPL are Virat Kohli (6,838 runs in 227 matches), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477 runs in 210 matches), David Warner (6,109 runs in 167 matches), Rohit Sharma (5,986 runs in 231 matches) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs in 205 matches).





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ambee farma
এমবি ফার্মার তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm bg vkdsv sdvj
উত্তরায় বিজিবি মার্কেটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট
বাংলাদেশ
1681709573 photo
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson completes 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 28
তরমুজের সঙ্গে চিবিয়ে খান এর বীজও, এতেই আছে গরমে সুস্থ থাকার চাবিকাঠিwatermelon seeds are very useful to stay fit in summer – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
06 20220504100106

৭ ও ৮ মে’র ট্রেনের টিকিট বিক্রি শুরু

 wm rofiqul hossion bacchu pic

স্বৈরাচারবিরোধী আন্দোলনের নেতা রফিকুল হোসেনের মৃত্যু

 received 758856162142341

ভবিষ্যৎ প্রজন্মের অনুপ্রেরণার উৎস হয়ে বেঁচে থাকবেন ড. ওয়াজেদ মিয়া-পলক

 wm chitagaanews

টিআইসিতে শুরু ৩ দিনের ‘লিবারেশন ডকফেস্ট চট্টগ্রাম’

 sushant singh rajput

How Actor’s Family and Friends Have Kept His Memory Alive

 nav varsha

Gujarati New Year 2021: All You Need to Know About Bestu Varas

 IMG 20230206 WA0014

টাঙ্গাইলে দুই দিনব্যাপী সাহিত্য মেলার শুভ উদ্বোধন

 ajkerdeal job ecommerce barta

এইচএসসি পাশে আজকের ডিলে চাকরি

 wm Mirza Fakhrul 30 March 2022

কনসার্টে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর গান শোনার সমালোচনা করলেন ফখরুল

 avatar

How to create your Instagram Avatar