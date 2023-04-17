IPL 2023: Sanju Samson completes 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER 01:38 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Highlights: RR maintain top spot with 3-wicket win over GT

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on Sunday completed 3,000 runs for his franchise in the Indian Premier League IPL ). He became the first batter to do so.Samson reached this milestone during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 178 runs vs Gujarat Titans, Samson scored a magnificent 60 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 187.50.

Samson has played 115 matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 3,006 runs at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 139.10. He also has two centuries and 16 fifties under his belt while playing in RR colours.

His most prolific season came in 2021.

Powerful knocks by skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer led Rajasthan Royals to a stunning three-wicket win over holders Gujarat Titans to stay top of the IPL table on Sunday.

Chasing 178 for victory, Rajasthan depended on Samson's 32-ball 60 and an unbeaten 56 by Hetmyer to achieve their target with four balls to spare in Ahmedabad. 

Shubman Gill (45) and David Miller (46) guided Gujarat to 177/7 after being asked to bat first.

Wriddhiman Saha fell to a dramatic mid-pitch catch by Trent Boult off his own bowling after the ball bounced off Samson's gloves following a near collision between three fielders. 

Gill started strongly despite losing partners but put on a 59-run stand with skipper Hardik Pandya to take the attack to the opposition. 

Sandeep Sharma denied Gill his fifty but Miller smashed boundaries in his 30-ball knock and Abhinav Manohar hit 27 off 13 balls. 

Rajasthan were 4/2 and then 55/4 when Samson and Hetmyer put together 59 off 27 deliveries to bring alive the chase. 

Samson took on Rashid Khan in an over and smashed a hat-trick of sixes and then took on Noor Ahmad before departing. 

Noor Ahmad came in as impact player for Gujarat and after getting smashed for a six and four got Samson caught out. 

But the dismissal only fired up Hetmyer who kept up the charge as he and Dhruv Jurel (18), got 20 runs from an Alzarri Joseph over to near the target. 

Hetmyer finished off the chase with a six off Ahmad, an IPL debutant who was given the final over by Pandya. 

Mohammed Shami stood out with figures of 3/25 for Gujarat Titans.

In 14 matches in 2021, the Kerala wicket-keeper batter scored 484 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72. He scored one century and two half-centuries, with the best score of 119.

Behind him in the run-scoring charts for RR are Ajinkya Rahane (2,810 runs in 100 matches), Jos Buttler (2,508 in 63 matches), Shane Watson (2,372 runs in 78 matches) and Rahul Dravid (1,276 runs in 46 matches).

In his IPL career, which also saw him represent Delhi Capitals, Sanju has scored 3,683 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 136.76. He has scored three centuries and 19 fifties in his career, with the best score of 119. Sanju is the 17th-highest run-scorer in the league’s history.

The 2021 IPL season remains his most prolific season ever.

The top five-run scorers in IPL are Virat Kohli (6,838 runs in 227 matches), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477 runs in 210 matches), David Warner (6,109 runs in 167 matches), Rohit Sharma (5,986 runs in 231 matches) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs in 205 matches).