IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal sets most runs record by an uncapped player in single season | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday set the record of scoring most runs by an uncapped player in a single season of the Indian Premier League history.In the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala , the 21-year-old Yashasvi scored 50 runs in just 36 balls, including eight boundaries, at a strike rate of 138.69. This performance adds to his impressive form throughout the season.So far in the season, Yashasvi has scored a total of 625 runs in 14 matches, maintaining an average of 48.07. He has achieved one century and five half-centuries, with a top score of 124. His runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 163.61.Yashasvi broke a 15-year-old record previously held by Australian player Shaun Marsh for the most runs by an uncapped player in IPL history.In IPL 2008, Shaun Marsh, who was uncapped at the time and yet to represent Australia, scored 616 runs in 11 matches at an average of 68.44. Marsh achieved one century and five fifties during that season.

In the 2020 season, Ishan Kishan scored a remarkable 516 runs with an average of 57.3. He achieved this feat while playing for the Mumbai Indians. Kishan hit four half-centuries during the season and came close to scoring a century with his best innings of 99.

In the 2018 season, Suryakumar Yadav amassed 512 runs at an average of 36.57, maintaining a strike rate of 133.3. He scored four half-centuries during the season, and his highest score was 72.

Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 season, Devdutt Padikkal made his mark by scoring 473 runs. He achieved this feat in a single season, displaying consistency and talent. Padikkal held an average of 31.5 and a strike rate of 124.8. He managed to hit five half-centuries throughout the season.