শনিবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals retain Prithvi Shaw | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ১০:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1700930471 photo



msid 105500674,imgsize 30944

MUMBAI: Dashing Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained while playing for Northamptonshire in County cricket, has been retained by his IPL side, the Delhi Capitals, TOI has learnt.
Recently, there was speculation that Shaw would be released by DC, but a source confirmed to this paper, “Yes, he has been retained for IPL-2024 by the Delhi Capitals.He has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy, and should be fit for the Ranji Trophy.”
The youngster has been with the Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils) since he was bought by them in the 2018 IPL auction for Rs 1.2 crores.
The 24-year-old had smashed blazing knocks of 244 (off just 153 balls) & 125 in his maiden county season this summer before a bad knee injury while fielding cruelly cut short his stint.
The Mumbaikar was forced to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments due to the injury. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs and a T20I for India.
In the last Ranji Trophy season, he smashed a mammoth 379 against Assam, going past Sanjay Manjerekar’s record (377) to become the highest run-getter in a single innings for Mumbai.
Shaw endured an ordinary IPL-2023 though, in which he managed to put together just 106 runs in eight matches at an abysmal average of 13.25.





Source link

