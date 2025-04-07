IPL 2025: After Chepauk, RCB end another long-term drought at Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (AP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a 12-run victory against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, ending their 10-year winless streak at the venue with a final score of 221-5 against Mumbai’s 209-9.

Virat Kohli led the Bengaluru batting with 67 runs, while captain Rajat Patidar contributed 64 runs. Jitesh Sharma added an unbeaten 40 runs off 19 balls to strengthen their position.

Jasprit Bumrah, returning from injury, stood out among Mumbai’s bowlers by conceding only 29 runs in his four overs, maintaining an economy rate below 10 runs per over.

Mumbai’s chase showed promise when captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma built a partnership of 89 runs from 34 balls. However, both batsmen were dismissed within four balls of each other in the closing stages.

Krunal Pandya claimed three wickets in the final over to seal the victory for Bengaluru.

The win marked Bengaluru’s first IPL victory at Wankhede since 2015 and their third win in four games this season.

It has been a sensational season thus far for RCB who had earlier ended a 17-year drought against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On March 28, RCB had thrashed CSK by 50 runs for their first win at Chepauk since 2008.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians continued their poor form, recording their fourth loss in five matches this season.