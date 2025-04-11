Advertise here
শনিবার , ১২ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2025: CSK suffer embarrassing firsts in loss at Chepauk vs KKR | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১২, ২০২৫ ১২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: CSK suffer embarrassing firsts in loss at Chepauk vs KKR | Cricket News

Kolkata Knight Riders’ players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match. (PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, handing CSK their first-ever three consecutive home defeats in IPL history. The five-time champions, now led by MS Dhoni after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury-forced exit, slumped to their fifth straight loss of the season after posting their lowest-ever total at their home ground.
Both milestones of three straight losses at home and five defeats in a row are a first for the five-time IPL champions.
CSK managed only 103 for nine after being put in to bat, marking their third-lowest IPL total and the lowest by any team in this season. Dhoni, batting at number nine, contributed just one run from four balls before being dismissed in the 16th over.
KKR’s bowling attack proved too strong for the struggling CSK batting lineup. The total was not only CSK’s poorest showing at Chepauk but also highlighted their current batting woes.

The chase proved straightforward for KKR, who reached the target in just 10.1 overs. Sunil Narine led the charge with an explosive 44 off 18 balls, including two fours and five sixes.
The winning effort was well supported by captain Ajinkya Rahane, who remained unbeaten on 20 from 17 balls. Opener Quinton de Kock added 23 runs to the chase.

Rinku Singh provided additional support with an unbeaten 15 off 12 balls, ensuring KKR’s comfortable victory.
For CSK, the game was expected to be a turning point as MS Dhoni returned to captaincy following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tournament-ending injury, but the team’s performance fell well short of expectations.


