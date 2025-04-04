IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi’s tight spell trumps Hardik Pandya’s all-round show as LSG down MI

Digvesh Rathi (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve to clinch a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

While Mitchell Marsh’s explosive 60 (off 31 balls) and Hardik Pandya’s five-wicket haul dominated headlines early on, it was young leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi who turned the tide in LSG’s favour with a sensational spell under pressure and notched up the Player of the Match award in the process.

Batting first, LSG posted a commanding 203/8, thanks to Marsh’s 60 off 31 balls and late fireworks from David Miller (27 off 14).

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the MI bowlers, bagging five wickets, including key dismissals of Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Aiden Markram, keeping MI within reach.

However, the real story unfolded in the second innings, where Mumbai seemed to be cruising with Suryakumar Yadav in ominous form.

At 86/2 in the 9th over, MI looked set to chase the target down. But Digvesh Singh Rathi, playing only his second IPL match, changed the game with a crucial breakthrough. He removed the dangerous Naman Dhir for 46 with a sharp delivery that skidded on and bowled him, derailing MI’s momentum.

The spinner’s figures of 1/21 were not just economical, but tactically brilliant.

Bowling with superb control and guile, he applied pressure in the middle overs, conceding just 11 runs in his final two overs when MI were gearing up for a final assault.

His tight spell forced the batters to take risks at the other end, eventually leading to Suryakumar’s dismissal in the 17th over.

Even with Hardik Pandya launching a late onslaught, LSG’s total proved just out of reach for MI, who ended at 191/5.

Rathi’s composure and fearless approach stood out, marking him as a rising star in LSG’s ranks.

This win lifts LSG to sixth on the table and gives their campaign fresh momentum.

For MI, questions remain over their middle-order finishing and death bowling. But if there’s one name they won’t forget from this game, it’s Digvesh Singh Rathi.