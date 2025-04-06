Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Faltering CSK top 4 worries coach Fleming

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৫ ১১:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Faltering CSK top 4 worries coach Fleming

Advertise here


Advertise here
Stephen Fleming (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings’ intent while chasing in recent home IPL matches has been baffling to say the least.
In their second game of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK, in their pursuit of 197, threw in the towel close to the halfway mark and decided to limit the damage with one eye on the net run-rate (NRR).
The script was not much different against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, when Super Kings almost gave up chasing 184 after losing Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Not even once during their 84-run unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership did Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni force the issue; although the Chepauk conditions were not the most difficult to bat on, they opted to stroke the ball around despite the rising NRR and only occasionally went for the big hits.
While it was hard to comprehend CSK’s timid approach, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming were adamant that trying to “take it deep” was their only option.

IPL: Fleming admits batting woes after CSK’s third straight defeat

“After the powerplay, we were playing catch-up. We were far behind (the required run-rate) and we had one batter less as well. We had Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 8 and we did not have Jamie Overton. The plan was to take it (chase) as deep as possible and see if we have a chance,” Ruturaj said after the crushing 25-run defeat to DC.
“Vijay Shankar struggled to get the timing all the way through his innings. The overs 12 to 16 were difficult to watch, it was certainly tough to be out there. The game was slipping away from us. With intent and different methods to do it, we missed out,” said Fleming.
The chief coach also expressed his concerns over the top-order batters’ paltry returns. “If you look at the teams that are doing well, most of the runs are coming from their top four. We need a bit more production there. It will then allow the power hitters and those who finish the innings to come in at the right spots,” said Fleming.

When will CSK legend MS Dhoni retire from IPL? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts

Ruturaj and Fleming, both visibly disappointed with their team’s poor run, praised the Capitals bowlers. “DC bowled really well at the end, they used the conditions well. We just could not get that one big over.,” said Ruturaj.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Fire: ভয়াবহ অগ্নিকাণ্ডে মুহূর্তে সব শেষ! বন্ধ ঘরে আগুনে পুড়ে ছাই যুবক, শোক-হাহাকার পরিবারে Young man death in fire inside closed house at Arambagh
Fire: ভয়াবহ অগ্নিকাণ্ডে মুহূর্তে সব শেষ! বন্ধ ঘরে আগুনে পুড়ে ছাই যুবক, শোক-হাহাকার পরিবারে Young man death in fire inside closed house at Arambagh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IPL 2025: Faltering CSK top 4 worries coach Fleming
IPL 2025: Faltering CSK top 4 worries coach Fleming
খেলাধুলা
‘Hands Off’ Protests In US: ‘হ্যান্ডস অফ’ বিক্ষোভে উত্তাল আমেরিকা! ট্রাম্প ও মাস্কের নীতির বিরুদ্ধে ৫০টি রাজ্যে রাস্তায় নেমে প্রতিবাদ হাজার হাজার মানুষের usa-hands-off-protests-against-trump-musk Thousands Take To Streets Across 50 States Against Trump Musk Policies
‘Hands Off’ Protests In US: ‘হ্যান্ডস অফ’ বিক্ষোভে উত্তাল আমেরিকা! ট্রাম্প ও মাস্কের নীতির বিরুদ্ধে ৫০টি রাজ্যে রাস্তায় নেমে প্রতিবাদ হাজার হাজার মানুষের usa-hands-off-protests-against-trump-musk Thousands Take To Streets Across 50 States Against Trump Musk Policies
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Burqa City Director Reacts To Similarity With Laapataa Ladies: ‘Surprised By How It Matches My Film’
Burqa City Director Reacts To Similarity With Laapataa Ladies: ‘Surprised By How It Matches My Film’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দিবর ইউনিয়নে সামাজিক সম্প্রীতি কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

দিবর ইউনিয়নে সামাজিক সম্প্রীতি কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Thriller Film With Sujoy Ghosh to Be Her First Project After Son Jehangir’s Birth?

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Thriller Film With Sujoy Ghosh to Be Her First Project After Son Jehangir’s Birth?

 Precautions You Must Take During Home Quarantine

Precautions You Must Take During Home Quarantine

 টাঙ্গাইলে দাম নিয়ন্ত্রনে ডিমের আড়তে ভোক্তা অধিদপ্তরের অভিযান

টাঙ্গাইলে দাম নিয়ন্ত্রনে ডিমের আড়তে ভোক্তা অধিদপ্তরের অভিযান

 kia ev6 no sell in january, জানুয়ারি মাসে kia ev6 একটাও বিক্রি হয়নি

kia ev6 no sell in january, জানুয়ারি মাসে kia ev6 একটাও বিক্রি হয়নি

 IPL 2024: Race for second spot intensifies after SRH become third team to qualify for playoffs | Cricket News

IPL 2024: Race for second spot intensifies after SRH become third team to qualify for playoffs | Cricket News

 অভয়নগরে বাস চাপায় তরুণী নিহত 

অভয়নগরে বাস চাপায় তরুণী নিহত 

 কেন্দ্র নিষিদ্ধ করেছে গারেনা ফ্রি ফায়ার গেম, তবুও চলছে খেলা ! জানুন

কেন্দ্র নিষিদ্ধ করেছে গারেনা ফ্রি ফায়ার গেম, তবুও চলছে খেলা ! জানুন

 Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun’s Lawyer Draws Parallel To Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Stampede Case During Bail Hearing

Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun’s Lawyer Draws Parallel To Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Stampede Case During Bail Hearing

 ঢাকাসহ ৪ মহানগরে বিএনপির কমিটি ঘোষণা

ঢাকাসহ ৪ মহানগরে বিএনপির কমিটি ঘোষণা
Advertise here