IPL 2025: Faltering CSK top 4 worries coach Fleming

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings’ intent while chasing in recent home IPL matches has been baffling to say the least.

In their second game of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK, in their pursuit of 197, threw in the towel close to the halfway mark and decided to limit the damage with one eye on the net run-rate (NRR).

The script was not much different against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, when Super Kings almost gave up chasing 184 after losing Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over.

Not even once during their 84-run unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership did Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni force the issue; although the Chepauk conditions were not the most difficult to bat on, they opted to stroke the ball around despite the rising NRR and only occasionally went for the big hits.

While it was hard to comprehend CSK’s timid approach, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming were adamant that trying to “take it deep” was their only option.

“After the powerplay, we were playing catch-up. We were far behind (the required run-rate) and we had one batter less as well. We had Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 8 and we did not have Jamie Overton. The plan was to take it (chase) as deep as possible and see if we have a chance,” Ruturaj said after the crushing 25-run defeat to DC.

“Vijay Shankar struggled to get the timing all the way through his innings. The overs 12 to 16 were difficult to watch, it was certainly tough to be out there. The game was slipping away from us. With intent and different methods to do it, we missed out,” said Fleming.

The chief coach also expressed his concerns over the top-order batters’ paltry returns. “If you look at the teams that are doing well, most of the runs are coming from their top four. We need a bit more production there. It will then allow the power hitters and those who finish the innings to come in at the right spots,” said Fleming.

Ruturaj and Fleming, both visibly disappointed with their team’s poor run, praised the Capitals bowlers. “DC bowled really well at the end, they used the conditions well. We just could not get that one big over.,” said Ruturaj.