IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma breaks MS Dhoni’s record in RCB’s thumping win | Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant (L) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Jitesh Sharma after the IPL 2025 match. (AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a spot in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their final league match. RCB successfully chased down LSG’s formidable total of 227-3, powered by Jitesh Sharma’s explosive innings of 85 runs off 33 balls and crucial contributions from Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal. LSG, batting first, posted a commanding total of 227-3 in their 20 overs, anchored by Rishabh Pant’s outstanding knock of 118 runs from 61 deliveries. The innings demonstrated LSG’s batting prowess and set up a challenging target for RCB.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! RCB’s chase began strongly with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli forming a quick-fire partnership of 61 runs in 5.4 overs. Salt contributed 30 runs while Kohli scored a solid 54 before the team experienced a middle-order collapse, finding themselves at 123-4 in the 12th over. The match turned in RCB’s favour when Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal came together at the crease. Their partnership proved decisive as they constructed a century stand, with Agarwal scoring 41 runs from 23 balls and Sharma delivering a match-winning performance. Jitesh Sharma’s innings of 85 not out from 33 deliveries established a new IPL record for the highest score by a number 6 or lower-order batsman in successful run chases. This achievement surpassed MS Dhoni’s previous record of 70 runs against RCB in IPL 2018. The partnership between Sharma and Agarwal of 107 runs set another record for RCB, becoming their highest fifth-wicket or lower partnership in a run chase. This surpassed the previous record of 91 runs set by AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 Qualifier 1. The victory marked a significant milestone for RCB as they became the first team in IPL history to win all seven away games in a single season. This achievement surpassed the previous best performance by Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, who won seven out of eight away games in IPL 2012. The historic run chase featured among the highest scores from number 6 or lower positions in successful IPL chases: Jitesh Sharma’s 85-(33) for RCB against LSG in 2025, MS Dhoni’s 70-(34) for CSK against RCB in 2018, Andre Russell’s 70-(31) for KKR against PBKS in 2022, Kieron Pollard’s 70(47) for MI against RCB in 2017, and Dwayne Bravo’s 68(30) for CSK against MI in 2018. The qualification for Qualifier 1 marks RCB’s return to this stage after a nine-year gap, highlighting the significance of this victory in their IPL campaign. The team’s performance, particularly in away matches, demonstrates their consistency and ability to perform under pressure throughout the season.Highest scores from No.6 or lower in successful IPL run-chases85*(33) – Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs LSG, Lucknow, 202570* (34) – MS Dhoni (CSK) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 201870*(31) – Andre Russell (KKR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 202270(47) – Kieron Pollard (MI) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 201768(30) – Dwayne Bravo (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018



