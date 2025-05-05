Advertise here
সোমবার , ৫ মে ২০২৫ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৫, ২০২৫ ৯:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News


Advertise here

During the 55th IPL 2025 league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, a run-out incident involving Vipraj Nigam sparked animated reactions from SRH owner Kavya Maran, which have gone viral on social media.
The dismissal occurred in the 13th over of DC’s innings when a miscommunication between Nigam and Tristan Stubbs led to Nigam’s run-out while attempting to take two runs. Nigam had scored 18 runs off 17 balls, including one four and one six.

Maran’s expressive reaction to the dismissal was captured on camera and quickly became a talking point on social media platforms, with multiple Twitter users sharing clips of her response.
Before his dismissal, Nigam had formed a crucial 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Stubbs, helping Delhi Capitals recover from a precarious position of 29 for 5 in 7.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer’s tactical call to promote Josh Inglis pays off: Ricky Ponting

The incident gained significant attention as Star Sports, the official broadcaster, highlighted Maran’s reaction with the caption: “IPL Race 2 Playoffs got everyone excited: Kavya Maran’s face says it all. Watch the LIVE action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar!”
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Delhi’s innings got off to a disastrous start, reeling at 26 for 4 at the end of the powerplay – the second-lowest powerplay score of the season. Only SRH’s own 24 for 4 against Mumbai Indians at the same venue ranks lower. Pat Cummins led from the front, striking thrice inside the first three overs to leave Delhi in tatters early on.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News
IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
narasimha jayanti 2025: খারাপ স্বপ্ন-অজানা ভয় থেকে চিরতরে মুক্তি…! নৃসিংহ জয়ন্তীর দিন করুন শুধু এই কাজ, শত্রুরাও কাছে আসতে ভয় পাবে narasimha jayanti 2025 date muhurat upay remedy remove bad dreams unknown fears know from astrologer
narasimha jayanti 2025: খারাপ স্বপ্ন-অজানা ভয় থেকে চিরতরে মুক্তি…! নৃসিংহ জয়ন্তীর দিন করুন শুধু এই কাজ, শত্রুরাও কাছে আসতে ভয় পাবে narasimha jayanti 2025 date muhurat upay remedy remove bad dreams unknown fears know from astrologer
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
চা খেলে কি সত্যি কিডনিতে স্টোন হয়? না কি শুধুই মিথ! কিডনি সুস্থ রাখতে কী করবেন জানুন…
চা খেলে কি সত্যি কিডনিতে স্টোন হয়? না কি শুধুই মিথ! কিডনি সুস্থ রাখতে কী করবেন জানুন…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Yes, I Have Cheated…’: When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Why He And Deepika Padukone Broke Up
‘Yes, I Have Cheated…’: When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Why He And Deepika Padukone Broke Up
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
[১] চাকরি হারিয়ে নিঃস্ব অবস্থায় দেশে ফিরেছেন ৫৩ শতাংশ প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশি

[১] চাকরি হারিয়ে নিঃস্ব অবস্থায় দেশে ফিরেছেন ৫৩ শতাংশ প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশি

 Vivek Agnihotri REMOVES Karan Johar From National Film Award Winners Pic Amid Feud, Post Goes Viral

Vivek Agnihotri REMOVES Karan Johar From National Film Award Winners Pic Amid Feud, Post Goes Viral

 Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murder Claims Cooper Hospital Employee; Tunisha Sharma Funeral On Dec 27

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murder Claims Cooper Hospital Employee; Tunisha Sharma Funeral On Dec 27

 দিনাজপুর শিক্ষা বোর্ডের স্থগিত ৪ বিষয়ের পরীক্ষা ১০-১৫ অক্টোবর

দিনাজপুর শিক্ষা বোর্ডের স্থগিত ৪ বিষয়ের পরীক্ষা ১০-১৫ অক্টোবর

 গ্রাজুয়েটদের পদচারণায় মুখরিত ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাস

গ্রাজুয়েটদের পদচারণায় মুখরিত ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাস

 Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

 ভালোবাসা মানে

ভালোবাসা মানে

 পদ্মা সেতুর উচ্চ টোল অর্থ আয়ের যেনতেন কৌশল : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

পদ্মা সেতুর উচ্চ টোল অর্থ আয়ের যেনতেন কৌশল : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline

 খালেদা জিয়ার অবস্থার অবনতি, শয্যাপাশে ফখরুল

খালেদা জিয়ার অবস্থার অবনতি, শয্যাপাশে ফখরুল
Advertise here