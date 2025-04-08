IPL 2025: Lifting saliva ban aids Mohammed Siraj’s return to form | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj (BCC/IPL Photo)

HYDERABAD/CHENNAI: Mohammed Siraj is a man on a mission. Currently sitting out of the India white-ball set-up, Siraj is serving a timely reminder to the national selectors with result-determining performances for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL season.

The fast bowler on Sunday extended his purple patch, with a four-wicket haul to engineer GT’s comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Siraj is proving one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lifting of the saliva ban in the league, stressing that the return of the old rule has taken some burden off the bowlers.

“Yes, 100%,” the paceman said on whether the old rule is helping him in the IPL, “If the ball tails a bit, there is a wicket. When saliva is not applied on the ball, it comes onto the bat easily. Even if the ball tails only a bit, there is a chance for bringing bowled and leg-before dismissals into play.”

Former India pacer and current Tamil Nadu head coach L Balaji felt that saliva has more impact on the ball than sweat.

“There is more sodium content in sweat and the ball gets heavy when sweat is applied on it. Saliva, on the other hand, helps in maintaining the balance of the ball better. The ball absorbs saliva well. By applying saliva, Siraj could be getting a better grip on the ball and purchase off it,” Balaji, former bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings, told TOI on Monday.

The application of saliva helps in maintaining a shinier side on the ball and brings reverse swing into the equation. Siraj on Sunday displayed the benefits fast bowlers could reap, dishing out in-swingers which led to a double haul in the penultimate over.

The IPL first prevented the use of saliva during the Covid-19 pandemic and lifted the ban just ahead of the ongoing season. The ban, though, is still there in international cricket.

Balaji said that using saliva was what bowlers of this generation had grown up with and when suddenly taken away, it became difficult.

“There is a thing called comfort level. I am sure that is in Siraj’s case as well. Add to that his experience and he is really looking good,” said the former pacer.

While saliva has been a help as the frequency of 200-plus chases has come down significantly, ex-Australian legend Glenn McGrath had earlier said: “I do not think that saliva is the issue; soaking on mint and other things is. I have no issue with using saliva as long as there is nothing else being used.”