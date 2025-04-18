IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera proves decisive in steering PBKS over the line against RCB

Nehal Wadhera played a handy knock for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. (AP)

In what was an evening for the bowlers, it was a batter whose resolute display made the difference in the end at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium . All of Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar took two wickets for Punjab Kings . In the second essay, Josh Hazlewood picked three while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets.

But it was Nehal Wadhera ‘s unbeaten 33 from 19 balls that made the difference as PBKS beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and inflicted the third home defeat on the Rajat Patidar-led side.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

There were valuable runs in the first innings too. Tim David, the Player of the Match, struck an unbeaten fifty, his first in the IPL, as RCB reached a respectable 95/9 in the rain-affected match that was reduced to 14 overs.

But Wadhera’s tide-turning show, hitting three fours and three sixes, came against the run of play. As Hazlewood breathed fire and took two wickets in an over, PBKS desperately needed someone to stand up and face the onslaught.

The 24-year-old left-hander pummelled leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for a couple of sixes to allay his team’s worries.

IPL: RCB mentor Karthik questions Chinnaswamy pitch after twin defeats

A composed Wadhera played a big hand as Punjab Kings eventually crossed the line, swelling their tally to 10 points to move up to second place on the points table behind leaders Delhi Capitals.

The job was half done by the PBKS in the first innings. Clever bowling restricted RCB to a disappointing total after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first.

The decision proved right as his bowlers plucked three wickets in the power play segment.

Phil Salt perished in the first over itself, trying to hammer Arshdeep Singh (2/23) out of the park and stumper Inglis completed a good catch.

‘Our never-give-up attitude won us the game’: Nehal Wadhera

Virat Kohli did not last long either, as Marco Jansen peddled 20 metres back to pull off a terrific catch off Arshdeep.

The Royal Challengers’ power play phase score read a sorry 26 for three as Liam Livngstone too departed without making any effect.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/11) made his return to his one-time IPL home Chinnaswamy Stadium memorable with the wicket of Jitesh Sharma.

Amidst the ruins around him, skipper Rajat Patidar played some handsome shots, and none better than a pick-up off his pads off Bartlett that soared over mid-wicket for a six.

But RCB soon received a body blow as Patidar (23, 18b) could not clear Bartlett at sweeper cover off Chahal, who teased the batters with those tossed up, fuller deliveries.

Jansen (2/10), who used short-pitched balls to good effect, had his own moments as he jettisoned Krunal Pandya and Impact Sub Manoj Bhandage as RCB innings unravelled.

It was despite a few big blows by Player of the Match David that included three sixes in a row off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, who also had a share in RCB’s spoils with two wickets.