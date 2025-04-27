IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest standings after DC vs RCB match at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya celebrates his half century with Virat Kohli. (PTI Photo)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) soared to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after a commanding six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With this victory — their sixth consecutive away triumph — RCB now sit comfortably at the summit with 14 points from 10 matches.

The win marked yet another dominant performance on the road for RCB, who have remarkably won all six of their away games this season. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, slipped to fourth position following their third defeat in nine matches.

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the day, climbed to third place with 12 points, nestled between second-placed Gujarat Titans and Delhi, based on net run rate.

After electing to bowl first, RCB’s seasoned pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) expertly exploited a sluggish pitch to restrict DC to a modest 162 for 8. All-rounder Krunal Pandya (1/28) and Yash Dayal (1/42) also chipped in with timely wickets.

Chasing 163, RCB were rocked early, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. However, Virat Kohli (51 off 47) anchored the innings before Krunal Pandya took charge with a superb unbeaten 73 off 47 balls.

Tim David provided the finishing touches, hammering an explosive 19* off just five balls to seal the win with 9 balls to spare.

With momentum firmly on their side, RCB now look strong contenders for a top-two finish heading into the business end of the tournament.

Here’s the latest IPL 2025 Points Table after the DC vs RCB match: