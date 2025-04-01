IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh’s marauding knock, Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket burst help PBKS sink LSG | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: If left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh set the stage with the ball, it was Prabhsimran Singh who stole the show with the bat as Punjab Kings dismantled Lucknow Super Giants with a dominant eight-wicket win in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.

Prabhsimran played a breathtaking knock of 69 off just 34 balls, smashing the LSG bowlers all over the park. His blistering innings, laced with nine fours and three sixes, ensured Punjab chased down the 172-run target with ease.

On a pitch offering grip and variable bounce, Punjab Kings maintained their aggressive approach. Despite losing Priyansh Arya (8) early, Prabhsimran launched a fierce attack, propelling Punjab to a rapid start. His explosive hitting put LSG on the back foot, allowing captain Shreyas Iyer (52* off 30) and Nehal Wadhera (43* off 25) to cruise to victory in just 16.2 overs.

Punjab Kings’ bowlers had earlier put up a collective effort to restrict LSG to 171/7 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (3/43) led the charge, dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the first over and later accounting for Abdul Samad (27 off 12) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33). Lockie Ferguson (1/26), Marco Jansen (1/28), Glenn Maxwell (1/22), and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/36) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

LSG’s innings lacked momentum, with Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) being the only batter to provide resistance. Skipper Rishabh Pant’s struggles continued as he managed just 2 runs before falling to Maxwell. David Miller (19 off 18) and Samad tried to push the scoring rate, but Punjab’s disciplined bowling kept them in check.

Digvesh Rathi (2/30) was the lone bright spot in LSG’s bowling attack, but he couldn’t stop Punjab’s aggressive chase. Iyer and Wadhera ensured there were no further setbacks, finishing off the chase comfortably.

Punjab Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday.