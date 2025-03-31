IPL 2025: Punjab Kings’ Suryansh Shedge, Shreyas Iyer’s protege, eyes meeting with ‘idol’ Virat Kohli | Cricket News

Suryansh Shedge plays for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. (Image: PBKS)

NEW DELHI: Growing up in the shadows of Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, young Mumbai batter Suryansh Shedge has carved his own path. Having made his white-ball debut under Iyer and played red-ball cricket under Rahane, the talented all-rounder is now gearing up for a new chapter — one that he hopes will lead him to his idol Virat Kohli.

The swashbuckling Mumbai batter, also a pacer, was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction.

Shedge first caught the spotlight during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where he delivered match-winning performances at a blistering strike rate. A key contributor to Mumbai’s title-winning campaign, he scored 131 runs in nine matches at a staggering strike rate of 251.92, smashing 13 sixes. His all-round brilliance also saw him pick up eight wickets.

One of the most iconic moments of the tournament came during the SMAT quarter-final against Vidarbha when India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav bowed down to Shedge after his stunning knock.

Walking in at No. 6 with 60 runs needed off 24 balls, Shedge smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 12 deliveries (four sixes, one four), powering Mumbai into the semis.

He was at his explosive best in the final as well, rescuing Mumbai with a sensational 36 off 15 balls to clinch the title. His heroics earned him the Player of the Match award in the summit clash.

His consistency and power-hitting in domestic cricket paved way for an IPL contract.

Shedge made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, but didn’t get a chance to bat. However, the 22-year-old is keeping his eyes on the bigger picture—meeting Virat and sharing the field with him when Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 18 and 20 April.

TimesofIndia.com caught up with Suryansh Shedge to discuss his journey under Iyer and Rahane, his breakthrough domestic season, and his dream of meeting Virat. Excerpts:

Suryansh Shedge was acquired by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. (Image: PBKS)

How instrumental was Shreyas in helping you secure an IPL contract with Punjab Kings? Having played under him for Mumbai, did you receive a call from him before the auction?

No, I didn’t receive a call from him, so I’m not sure about his role in my selection. But all I can say is that he’s someone I look up to, and playing under him has always been fun. I played two white-ball tournaments under his leadership, and we won the championship in one of them. The way he manages his players, the environment he creates, and the camaraderie we all share — it all comes from the captain himself. A lot of credit goes to him.

In the match against Gujarat Titans, Shreyas was on 97 but still encouraged Shashank Singh to go all out in the last six balls instead of focusing on his century. Can you recall any other instance where Shreyas prioritised the team over personal milestones?

One moment that comes to mind is a Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Hyderabad. We were chasing a relatively low target, and Shreyas usually bats at No. 3 or 4, but he promoted us youngsters ahead of him and came in at No. 8 or 9. That’s just the kind of selfless player he is. It has always been the case, which is why he has been so successful. That mindset—to always put the team first—is something I relate to. We both believe the team comes first, and that’s why we’ve bonded so well. Over the years, he has always put his team above personal milestones, and that attitude is contagious.

As a captain of a franchise, his leadership will influence every player in the squad, and we’ll all gain from it.

Suryakumar Yadav (R) bows to Suryansh Shedge during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A picture of Suryakumar Yadav bowing to you after Mumbai’s SMAT victory went viral. Can you share the story behind that moment? What did it mean to you?

That photo means the world to me because I’ve watched it on repeat. When the current Indian T20 captain rates you highly, it boosts your confidence and puts you at ease. With the IPL happening so quickly, everything felt like a whirlwind, but that moment made it even more special. Having shared the dressing room with so many greats, receiving that gesture from him meant a lot to me.

Would you say your batting style resembles Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, or Shreyas Iyer?

I wouldn’t compare my batting approach to any of the current cricketers—I am my own player. Each of them has a unique style, and you can learn a lot by observing them. I’ve picked up things from everyone, but my playing style is my own. Shreyas Bhaiya plays differently, Rohit Bhaiya plays differently, and Surya Bhaiya plays differently. There’s so much to learn, and I try to incorporate those lessons into my intent, practice sessions, and matches. But I’ve never deliberately tried to replicate anyone’s batting style when I’m out there.

Who are the cricketers you admire the most, and why?

I admire Virat Bhaiya a lot, along with Ben Stokes and Shreyas Bhaiya. I know Shreyas personally now—he’s someone you can look up to, both as a player and as a human being. The way he speaks to you and the conversations we have about cricket, even off the field, show how passionate he is. You can feel his enthusiasm, and it’s contagious.

Virat Bhaiya is the chase master—I’ve learned so much from watching him over the years. As for Ben Stokes, I admire his mindset. Whenever the team needs him, he steps up, whether it’s batting, bowling, fielding, or captaincy. He has done everything for his country, and there’s a lot to learn from that. So, these three are the players I truly look up to.

You’ve mentioned your admiration for Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Have you ever had a chance to meet them or have a conversation with Hardik?

I’ve never met Ben Stokes, but I have met Hardik Pandya. He may not remember, but I have! He has a different aura—you can feel it when you’re around him. The number of games he has won for India speaks volumes about his character and how well he has prepared himself for where he is today.

Punjab Kings are yet to face RCB, where you’ll go up against Virat Kohli. You’ve spoken about him before—how do you feel about meeting him on the field? Do you have any plans or specific things you’d like to discuss with him?

If I get the chance to talk to him, I’d ask how he manages to perform at such a high level so consistently. You have to give credit to someone who has given so much to the country. He has done it for years, and whenever the team needs him, he’s there.

I’d love to pick his brain about how he conducts himself, how he prepares, and how he constructs his innings. He opens the innings, stays unbeaten so often, and maintains such a high strike rate—it’s commendable. There’s so much to learn from him. Sharing the field with him will be unreal. I don’t think I’ll believe it at first when I see him standing there, but it had to happen someday, and I’m just blessed that it’s happening this year.

Suryansh Shedge, 22, was named a late replacement for Jaydev Unadkat at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 but didn’t get a game. He is now at Punjab Kings. (Image: PBKS)

How has playing domestic cricket and sharing the dressing room with senior Mumbai players contributed to your development as a cricketer?

Playing alongside such individuals teaches you a lot. You observe how they live, how they approach their game, and their lifestyles off the field. At this level, the skill gap isn’t huge—it’s the mental aspect that sets players apart. Those who can perform under pressure prevail.

Sharing the dressing room with greats, especially the renowned Mumbai players who have played at the highest level, gives me an advantage when facing challenging situations. I’ve already picked their brains on how they approach different scenarios. I can’t share everything on camera, but I’ve learned a lot.

How valuable has the presence of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in domestic cricket been for young cricketers in terms of experience and development?

It has helped us a lot. When you share the dressing room with or play against certain players, you observe their preparation, pre-match routines, and mindset in different situations.

For example, if I’m in the dugout waiting to bat and Surya Bhaiya is sitting next to me, our conversations help me understand what needs to be done and how to approach the game. These experiences prepare you for the future so that when you’re on your own, you know exactly what to do. It gives you a lot of clarity.

You’ve often credited Abhishek Nair for shaping your career. Now that he’s part of the Indian team’s coaching staff, have you spoken to him about your aspirations of playing for India?

Every cricketer dreams of playing for India. At some point, we’ve all imagined ourselves wearing that jersey whenever we close our eyes.

I’ve been fortunate to work closely with someone who understands what it takes to play at this level. I’ve been with him for nearly three years, and he knows exactly how things work. He’s someone I can follow blindly. No matter how many questions I have, I can always go to him and ask freely.

That transition from junior cricket to senior cricket was tough, but Abhishek sir helped me a lot. I also talk to Manish Bangera sir, my childhood coach, who laid the foundation for my technique. And I’ve had conversations with Monty Desai sir as well. But when it comes to bridging the gap between junior and senior cricket, Abhishek sir’s guidance has been invaluable. His approach to the game is different, and you can feel it when you attend his practice sessions. I genuinely enjoy training under him and learning from him.

Did Abhishek Nair say anything special to you after you made it to the Indian cricket team?

Our conversations are ongoing. Whenever I’m stuck somewhere, I go to him, and whenever he feels I need improvement, he approaches me. He’ll tell me what needs to be done, and I follow it blindly. That’s how our relationship works.