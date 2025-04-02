IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Blazing Buttler flattens Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: When Jos Buttler gets going, the opposition is left searching for answers. Scoop, reverse scoop, pull, straight drive, cut, flick—every shot in the book was on display as he dismantled Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gujarat Titans stormed to an eight-wicket victory, riding on Buttler’s batting masterclass.

The Englishman dictated the chase with a blistering 73 off just 39 balls at a strike rate of 187.18. His knock, studded with nine boundaries and three sixes, left the RCB bowlers clueless.

After the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan stitched a crucial 75-run partnership. Sudharsan contributed a steady 49 off 36 balls, ensuring GT stayed on course. Once Sudharsan fell, Buttler pressed the accelerator, taking GT home with 13 balls to spare and stamping his authority on the chase.

Earlier, RCB struggled to find rhythm, posting 169/8 in 20 overs. Their innings never really took off, as GT’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. The early dismissals of Virat Kohli (7) and Devdutt Padikkal (4) put them on the back foot. Phil Salt (14) and Rajat Patidar (12) also failed to capitalize, leaving RCB tottering at 42/4 inside six overs.

Liam Livingstone offered some resistance, smashing 54 off 40 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) provided a quick cameo, but GT’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Sai Kishore (2/22) and Mohammed Siraj (3/19) were outstanding, never allowing RCB to settle. Tim David’s brisk 32 off 18 lifted RCB to 169, but it was always going to be a tough total to defend.

In response, GT started cautiously, with Gill departing for 14. However, Buttler and Sudharsan took control, finding regular boundaries to keep the chase on track. After Sudharsan’s dismissal, Sherfane Rutherford (30* off 18) joined Buttler, and their unbeaten 63-run stand sealed the win in style.

With this victory, GT climbed to fourth place in the points table, while RCB slipped to third, facing another setback in their campaign.