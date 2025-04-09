IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan stars in Gujarat Titans’ 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Sai Sudharsan (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans delivered a comprehensive performance on Wednesday to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The victory was set up by a commanding batting display, headlined by a mature and stylish innings from Sai Sudharsan , who crafted a brilliant 82 off 53 balls.

Batting first after RR chose to bowl, Gujarat got off to a shaky start with captain Shubman Gill falling early.

But Sai Sudharsan took control of the innings with a blend of patience and controlled aggression.

He found an ideal partner in Jos Buttler (36 off 25), and the duo stitched together a vital 80+ stand to rebuild and then accelerate the innings.

Sai’s knock included 8 boundaries and 3 sixes, showcasing his growing confidence and maturity at this level. He paced his innings beautifully — steady in the powerplay, fluent through the middle, and aggressive when needed.

Cameos from Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20), Rahul Tewatia (24 not out off 12), and late fireworks pushed GT to an imposing 217/6.

Rajasthan’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow, with Tushar Deshpande picking up two wickets but going for 53 in his four overs.

Maheesh Theekshana was another pick of the bowlers with 2 for 54.

In reply, Rajasthan never really got going.

Sanju Samson (41 off 28) and Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32) offered some resistance, but regular wickets derailed their chase.

Prasidh Krishna was outstanding with the ball, taking 3 for 24, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore chipped in with crucial wickets in the middle overs.

But the evening truly belonged to Sai Sudharsan.

In a team filled with explosive talent, it was his calm, composed approach that stood out. With this knock, he reaffirmed his reputation as one of India’s most promising young batters and a key figure in Gujarat’s campaign this season.