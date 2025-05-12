Advertise here
সোমবার , ১২ মে ২০২৫ | ৩০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025 schedule explained: What happens to the abandoned PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১২, ২০২৫ ১১:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
IPL 2025 schedule explained: What happens to the abandoned PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala? | Cricket News


Advertise here

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Monday confirmed the resumption of the IPL season, which will be held across six venues starting May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3, as per the revised schedule. The tournament was paused on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to a security incident, when Pakistan attempted to breach Indian airspace near Chandigarh, resulting in a stadium blackout.“BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the board said in a statement.The league will resume with a high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 17. As per the revised schedule, the six venues for the league matches are Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Poll

Do you think the IPL should have been resumed immediately after the security incident?

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage. A total of 17 matches will be played, including two double-headers scheduled on Sundays.WHAT ABOUT THE ABANDONED PBKS VS DC MATCH IN DHARAMSALA?The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, which was abandoned due to a security incident in Dharamsala, has been rescheduled to May 24 and will now be played in Jaipur.

India’s probable Test squad for England Tour

THE PLAYOFFS WILL TAKE PLACE AS FOLLOWS:Qualifier 1 – May 29Eliminator – May 30Qualifier 2 – June 1Final – June 3





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

৬০ কিমি/ ঘণ্টা গতিতে দামাল হাওয়া,কোথাও শিলাবৃষ্টি, কোথাও প্রবল ঝড় -বাদলা,কখন থেকে কোথায়
৬০ কিমি/ ঘণ্টা গতিতে দামাল হাওয়া,কোথাও শিলাবৃষ্টি, কোথাও প্রবল ঝড় -বাদলা,কখন থেকে কোথায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Just Confirm His Relationship Status Amid Palak Tiwari Dating Rumours?
Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Just Confirm His Relationship Status Amid Palak Tiwari Dating Rumours?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Stress Management Tips: বেড়েছে টেনশন? ঘুমোতে যাওয়ার আগে এই কাজগুলি করলেই মিলবে আরাম! দেরি না করে জানুন…Stress Management Tips: Simple Movements Before Sleep Reduce Stress Negative Thoughts
Stress Management Tips: বেড়েছে টেনশন? ঘুমোতে যাওয়ার আগে এই কাজগুলি করলেই মিলবে আরাম! দেরি না করে জানুন…Stress Management Tips: Simple Movements Before Sleep Reduce Stress Negative Thoughts
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
North 24 Parganas News: তীব্র গরমে স্বস্তির পরশ, মরশুমে তালের শাঁস বিক্রি করে জীবিকা নির্বাহ সুন্দরবনে
North 24 Parganas News: তীব্র গরমে স্বস্তির পরশ, মরশুমে তালের শাঁস বিক্রি করে জীবিকা নির্বাহ সুন্দরবনে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Pakistan complete record run chase to level ODI series with Australia | Cricket News

Pakistan complete record run chase to level ODI series with Australia | Cricket News

 শার্শায় মাদক ব্যবসায়ী তারেকের ৫ বছর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

শার্শায় মাদক ব্যবসায়ী তারেকের ৫ বছর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 Kapil Sharma Kisses Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening; Fans Joke ‘Inspired By Deepika Padukone’

Kapil Sharma Kisses Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening; Fans Joke ‘Inspired By Deepika Padukone’

 নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে প্রাইভেটকার চাপায় শিশু নিহত, আহত-৩

নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে প্রাইভেটকার চাপায় শিশু নিহত, আহত-৩

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৩ কোম্পানির ৩০ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৩ কোম্পানির ৩০ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় কারাগারে অগ্নিকাণ্ড, নিহত কমপক্ষে ৪১

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় কারাগারে অগ্নিকাণ্ড, নিহত কমপক্ষে ৪১

 হাতিরঝিলে প্রাইভেটকারের ধাক্কায় মোটরসাইকেল চালক নিহত

হাতিরঝিলে প্রাইভেটকারের ধাক্কায় মোটরসাইকেল চালক নিহত

 IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News

IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s priceless reaction goes viral during SRH vs DC match | Cricket News

 শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে আলাপে বসবেন শিক্ষার্থীরা, কথা হয়েছে ফোনে

শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে আলাপে বসবেন শিক্ষার্থীরা, কথা হয়েছে ফোনে

 amazon apple mac book scam, আমাজন ম্যাক বুকের বদলে দিল পশুখাদ্য – News18 Bangla

amazon apple mac book scam, আমাজন ম্যাক বুকের বদলে দিল পশুখাদ্য – News18 Bangla
Advertise here