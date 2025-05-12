IPL 2025 schedule explained: What happens to the abandoned PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala? | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Monday confirmed the resumption of the IPL season, which will be held across six venues starting May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3, as per the revised schedule. The tournament was paused on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to a security incident, when Pakistan attempted to breach Indian airspace near Chandigarh, resulting in a stadium blackout.“BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the board said in a statement.The league will resume with a high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 17. As per the revised schedule, the six venues for the league matches are Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage. A total of 17 matches will be played, including two double-headers scheduled on Sundays.WHAT ABOUT THE ABANDONED PBKS VS DC MATCH IN DHARAMSALA?The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, which was abandoned due to a security incident in Dharamsala, has been rescheduled to May 24 and will now be played in Jaipur.

THE PLAYOFFS WILL TAKE PLACE AS FOLLOWS:Qualifier 1 – May 29Eliminator – May 30Qualifier 2 – June 1Final – June 3