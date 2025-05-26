Advertise here
সোমবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav breaks Sachin Tendulkar record | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৫ ১০:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav breaks Sachin Tendulkar record | Cricket News


Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya pushed Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 184 for seven against Punjab Kings in the crucial penultimate league match of the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Monday. Both teams needed a win to secure a top-two position in the standings, with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer electing to field first.Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 39 balls, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become Mumbai Indians’ highest run-scorer in an IPL season.Ryan Rickelton, who contributed 27 off 20 balls, helped Mumbai Indians reach 52 for one in the powerplay despite facing early challenges from Arshdeep Singh’s swing bowling.Kyle Jamieson, making his Punjab Kings debut, conceded a couple of boundaries to Rickelton in his first over.

Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR’s inconsistent IPL 2025, backs under-fire Venkatesh Iyer

Rohit Sharma scored 24 off 21 balls and found his rhythm with a straight hit over mid-off against Marco Jansen.Jansen claimed Rickelton’s wicket in the sixth over, catching him at mid-on from a mishit.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?Harpreet Brar, filling in for Yuzvendra Chahal, continued his good form by dismissing Rohit Sharma, with Nehal Wadhera taking an excellent catch at long-on.Punjab Kings maintained control with Mumbai Indians at 106 for four in the 13th over. Hardik Pandya survived an early scare when Vijaykumar Vyshak dropped a straightforward return catch.

More Than a Team: The Rise of CSK & the Whistle Podu Army

Vyshak’s wide line bowling strategy proved effective as he dismissed Will Jacks and Tilak Varma in quick succession during the middle overs.The momentum shifted in Mumbai Indians’ favor in the 19th over when they scored 23 runs off Vyshak’s over.Suryakumar and Naman Dhir, who made 20 off 12 balls, provided crucial runs in the death overs.Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent final over for Punjab Kings, taking two wickets while conceding just three runs.


