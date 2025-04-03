IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora heroics lead KKR to dominating 80-run victory over SRH | Cricket News

Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a resounding performance, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday at Eden Gardens , Kolkata.

The victory was shaped by Venkatesh Iyer’s explosive batting and Vaibhav Arora ’s fiery bowling, both playing key roles in KKR’s dominance.

Batting first, KKR lost early wickets but found stability with a strong middle-order performance.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Venkatesh Iyer led the charge with a scintillating 60 off 29 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes at an incredible strike rate of 206.90.

Iyer walked in when KKR was 97/3 in the 11th over, following Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal.

He quickly turned the momentum in KKR’s favour, forming a crucial partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32).

Iyer’s ability to attack spinners and pacers alike ensured KKR accelerated in the final overs.

His innings ended in the 19th over, caught by Aniket Verma off Harshal Patel, but he had already powered KKR to an imposing 200/6 in 20 overs.

Gully To Glory: Ramandeep Singh’s journey from Chandigarh to Team India via KKR

Defending 200, Vaibhav Arora struck in his very first over, dismissing dangerous Travis Head.

He continued his lethal spell, removing Ishan Kishan (2) and Heinrich Klaasen (33), breaking SRH’s resistance. His figures of 3/29 put KKR in complete control. He later went on to win the Player of the Match award.

SRH crumbled under KKR’s bowling pressure, getting bowled out for 120 in 16.4 overs.

Apart from Klaasen (33) and Kamindu Mendis (27), no batter could make a significant impact. Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell provided crucial breakthroughs to complement Arora’s brilliance.

KKR’s commanding victory was powered by Venky Iyer’s attacking knock and Vaibhav Arora’s match-winning spell, ensuring their team’s dominance in IPL 2025.