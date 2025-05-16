IPL 2025: Which overseas players are returning and who are not | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted not to return to India for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), dealing a significant blow to Delhi Capitals ‘ playoff hopes. As reported by TimesofIndia.com, Starc is the most high-profile Australian cricketer to pull out of the tournament which will resume on May 17.The IPL was suspended on May 8 following heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. The league resumes after ceasefire agreement between the two countries. As a result, the competition will get underway with Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.A team-wise breakdown of overseas players who have confirmed their return, are likely to return, or have opted out or remain doubtful for the IPL resumption:

DELHI CAPITALSOUT:Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc IN:Mustafizur Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha ChameeraKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSOUT:Moeen Ali, Rovman PowellIN: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich NortjeROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUIN: Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan ThusharaMUMBAI INDIANSIN:Mitchell Santner, Bevon Jacobs, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Rickelton, Corbin Bosch

SUNRISERS HYDERABADIN:Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu MendisRajasthan RoyalsIN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius OUT: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana CHENNAI SUPER KINGSIN:Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brewis, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin RavindraOUT: Sam Curran, Jamie Overton

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSIN:Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Joseph, Will O’RourkePUNJAB KINGSIN: Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson GUJARAT TITANSIN: Rashid Khan, Afghan Karim Janat, Kagiso Rabada, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee



