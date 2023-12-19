IPL Auction Strategy: Which team needs what kind of players | Cricket News

Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:

1) Chennai Super Kings

Purse Left:

Potential Players of Interest:

2) Delhi Capitals

Purse Left:

Potential Players of Interest:

NEW DELHI: The mini auctions in the IPL have consistently captivated audiences due to the high demand and limited supply of players, particularly in terms of quality Indian talent.This setting often results in eye-catching deals for players who might have faced challenges garnering attention in a mega auction scenario.Rs 31.4 croreShardul Thakur , Manish Pandey, Josh HazlewoodHaving previously been a part of CSK, Shardul Thakur is a seasoned Indian campaigner known for his ability to bowl during the death overs and contribute with the bat lower down the order, typically coming in at No.8. CSK might be willing to bid up to Rs 10 crore or more to secure Shardul’s services.In addition, with the departure of Ambati Rayudu, CSK is likely to seek an Indian batter, and the experienced Manish Pandey could be a viable and cost-effective option given the limited number of experienced Indian players available in the auction. If there’s a focus on strengthening the pace department, Josh Hazlewood emerges as a potential choice.Rs 28.95 crorePriyansh Arya, Harshal Patel , Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu HasarangaThe Indian batting contingent is currently the Achilles’ heel for Delhi Capitals, and describing their assortment as poor might be an understatement. Keep an eye on Delhi state team opener Priyansh Arya, who showcased his prowess with some impressive performances during the SMAT T20.Additionally, two relatively unknown but highly acclaimed youngsters from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi and Swastik Chikkara, are expected to be closely observed. This duo displayed brilliance in the UPCA T20 league, making them intriguing prospects for the upcoming auction.On a tacky Feroz Shah Kotla track, Harshal Patel is a seasoned campaigner, whose slower ones could cause damage.

3) Gujarat Titans

Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Whatever they do, even Gujarat Titans fans would agree that there can’t be a replacement of Hardik Pandya as a whole package. Shardul Thakur at best would be a 50 to 60 percent replacement. Rachin Ravindra could be a choice but then Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan will take first three spots in batting order.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.

What KKR needs immediately is a couple of good pace bowlers, preferably one among Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins or Jos Hazlewood along with Harshal Patel, who is always a handy option.

5) Lucknow Super Giants

Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma

LSG would look at another quality fast bowling option apart from Mark Wood. Starc, Hazlewood and South African Gerald Coetzee are three options readily available. Among left-arm pacer, there is Nandre Burger and Dilshan Madushanka. Among uncapped Indian batters, there is Railwayman Ashutosh Sharma, who scored 12-ball-50 in SMAT.

6) Mumbai Indians

Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal

MI doesn’t have too much money but its scout will make a bargain buy in terms of uncapped Indian players. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has made quite an impression and was also part of MI’s talent development squad. In terms of foreign spinners, there is Wanindu Hasaranga.

7) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse Left: Rs 34 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone

With not many Indian players in the roster, Shardul and Harshal could well be their choice too and they can bid deep. But they would need at least one good foreign pacer and one more top-order batter – preferably Indian.

8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar

RCB freed Rs 10.75 crore paid to Harshal Patel in order to bid for a overseas pacer and the three Australian pacers will be much in demand. With Mo Bobat joining the RCB ranks, it will be interesting to see if Englishmen Gus Atkinson or Reece Topley get good bids.

9) Punjab Kings

Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra

Punjab Kings have two overseas slots left and if they follow their old trend of going for the flavour of the season, then Rachin Ravindra could be a potential pick and they have the money to go the distance for the Kiwi.

However what they need urgently is a quality Indian pacer and the three options are Harshal, Shardul and Umesh Yadav.

10) Rajasthan Royals

Purse Left: 14.50 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan

Royals have always had a good clutch of youngsters picked from domestic tournaments and rigorous trials. All those who have performed in Syed Mushtaq Ali, TNPL, UP Premier League will have a good chance of getting deals.

(With PTI Inputs)