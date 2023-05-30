IPL Final, CSK vs GT Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a heist to hand Chennai Super Kings fifth title | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ravindra Jadeja flexed his batting prowess as the swashbuckling all-rounder stole victory from the jaws of defeat to help Chennai Super Kings clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title. With 10 needed off the last two balls, Jadeja slammed a six and a four off Mohit Sharma as MS Dhoni and co. pipped defending champions in a rain-marred last-ball thriller in Ahmedabad.

In what could turn out to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final outing in the biggest T20 cricket league, CSK batters provided the perfect ‘farewell’ gift to the legend.

With the thrilling 5-wicket victory at the world’s biggest cricket stadium, Chennai have now equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.

Chasing a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after a frustrating rain delay, Chennai batters fired in unison, never allowing the required rate to jump up exponentially in a steep chase. Towards the end, Jadeja (15*) showed great composure and scored 10 of the final two balls for a memorable victory.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway led the chase with his 25-ball 47 before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Shivam Dube, who hit an unbeaten 32, set the stage for Jadeja’s heroics.

Needing 13 off the final over, Mohit Sharma bowled four good balls before Jadeja hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

The match is likely to be Dhoni’s last of his glittering career as the 41-year-old kept attracting huge crowds across venues this season and over 80,000 fans cheered the veteran, who had said he will take a call on his future later this year, in the final.

Playing his 250th IPL match, Dhoni got out for a first-ball duck as he went back to a stunned silence, but he had the last laugh in his 10th appearance in the final as Chennai captain.

Rain forced players off the ground when Chennai were four without loss after three balls of their innings.

The downpour lasted for about 15 minutes but covers came off from one of the pitches which got damp and the groundstaff worked for over two hours to get the field ready for play.

Sai Sudharsan smashed 96 off 47 balls to guide Gujarat, a team which won the crown in their debut season last year in the T20 competition and topped the table in this edition, to 214-4.

In-form Gujarat opener Shubman Gill hit a 20-ball 39.

Gill, fresh from his third century this season in the last playoff and who leads the batting chart with 890 runs, was dropped on three when Deepak Chahar spilled an easy catch off fast bowler Tushar Deshpande.

The opener smashed Deshpande for three straight boundaries in the next over and kept up the attack with regular hits to the fence before Dhoni’s lightning quick glovework sent back the batsman, stumped off Jadeja.

Fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha made 54 and put on 64 runs with Sudharsan, who took charge after his partner’s departure.

(With inputs from AFP)

Watch Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to win fifth IPL title