বুধবার , ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL: Gautam Gambhir leaves Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ২:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir was on Wednesday appointed ‘Mentor’ by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premier League team that won its two titles in 2012 and 2014 under his capable guidance.
Gambhir had led KKR from 2011 to 2017 before leaving the team to lead the Lucknow Super Giants as their “Mentor” for the last two seasons.
Despite making it to the play-offs in both seasons, Lucknow was unable to advance, which is why the team hired Justin Langer, a former Australian opener and T20 World Cup winner, as coach.
After Langer was signed by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team, Gambhir’s departure was inevitable.
Even though Gambhir and LSG both adamantly denied the transfer for the longest time, there was a lot of chatter about it during a protracted meeting in the Mumbai house of the Bollywood superstar, and it eventually became true.
The CEO of KKR, Venky Mysore, has revealed that Gambhir will work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.
“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again,” Gambhir was quoted as saying in a press note issued by franchise.

“I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the ‘City of Joy’. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR,” the former India opener posted on X.

On leaving Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir posted:

KKR’s principal Shah Rukh Khan said: “Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our ‘Captain’ coming back home in a different avatar as a “Mentor”.
“He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR.”

As an elected member of parliament, Gambhir has a tendency to prefer having his own team, having complete control over the procedures, and being willing to take the fallout.
It will be interesting to observe the extent and domain of former Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, who had a significant influence on strategic aspects pertaining to squad selection and combination, with Gambhir’s return to his “spiritual home”.
Gambhir has always been the “Captain” of the ship, and KKR supporters would expect for a resurgence following a few uneven seasons.
(With PTI inputs)





