IPL match today, CSK vs SRH: Team prediction, head-to-head, MA Chidambaram pitch report, Chennai weather update | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings ( CSK ) and Sunrisers Hyderabad ( SRH ) are set to face each other in a crucial Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25 at 7:30 PM.

Both teams are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table with four points each from eight matches, making this encounter vital for their playoff aspirations.

Chennai Super Kings have been unable to maintain their usual dominance at their home ground Chepauk this season. The team has faced difficulties in adapting to pitch conditions, resulting in several unexpected losses.

CSK’s batting lineup has shown inconsistency throughout the season, while their bowling unit has failed to make an impact in crucial situations. Captain M.S. Dhoni’s team needs to quickly find solutions to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced similar challenges this season, particularly with early batting collapses during the powerplay overs. Their aggressive batting approach in the initial overs has often resulted in vulnerable situations.

Despite having strong players like Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, SRH has struggled to maintain consistency. Head coach Daniel Vettori is looking for a strong performance from his team to maintain their playoff chances.

CSK vs SRH predicted XI

CSK predicted XI: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact sub: R Ashwin

SRH predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact sub: Rahul Chahar

CSK vs SRH: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

CSK vs SRH Head-to-head

CSK and SRH have met 22 times in IPL history, where CSK are ahead with 16 wins while SRH have won six.

CSK also have an impressive home record in general, winning 51 of the 75 matches played so far, losing 23 and drawing one.

CSK vs SRH: Chennai weather update

As per Accuweather, weather in Chennai is slated to be between 28-37 degrees Celsius today. There is only 1% chance of rain during the day and a 25% chance of it during the night.

CSK vs SRH: Pitch report

Chepauk pitch has historically been a spin-friendly track that gradually slows down as the match progresses, making big runs difficult. However, this season things have been different. It has been getting slightly easier in the second innings without any significant dew effect.