IPL playoff scenarios: Two spots, five teams – who has the best chance to qualify? | Cricket News

|

|

After Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday to keep their slender playoffs qualification hopes alive, Rajasthan Royals became the second team to book a spot in the top four of the ongoing Indian Premier League Only six league matches left in the tournament, and five teams are still in the fray for the two remaining playoff spots.Here’s the chances of the teams in contention of the final two spots in the IPL playoffs: KKR now have a 75% chance of finishing sole toppers and a 25% chance of ending up in sole second spot, assuming no more matches get rained off.If they win their last game, they will top. They could top even if they lose their last game, provided RR don’t win both their remaining games* RR will top the table if they win their remaining games. Their chances of being sole toppers are a respectable 25%. They also have about 40% chance of finishing sole second. They are now guaranteed qualification because even if they lose both their remaining games, they will either finish sole third or tied for third with CSK * Third placed CSK are sure to finish among the top four teams on points, but are not assured of qualification. They could end up tied third with up to four other teams (DC, RCB, SRH and LSG) or tied fourth with up to three other teams (DC, RCB and LSG) depending on results in other games. What helps is their better net run rate at this stage* Fourth placed SRH too are sure to finish among the top four on points, but they too are not sure of qualification. They could find themselves in a tie with four other teams (DC, RCB, CSK and LSG) for third place if they lose both their remaining games. They could also end up in a three-way tie for fourth spot with DC and LSG. But even just one win from their two remaining games would guarantee qualification

* Fifth placed DC’s chances of finishing among the top four on points, singly or jointly, have doubled to 62.5% thanks to Tuesday’s win. But they are far from sure of qualifying. A third place finish on points would involve a four-way or five-way tie, while finishing fourth would mean a two-way to four-way tie depending on results in other games

* Sixth placed RCB have a 50% chance of making it to the top four spots on points, singly or jointly. Their last game against CSK is a must-win, but even winning it is not enough. Other results will need to go their way

* Seventh placed LSG, despite Tuesday’s loss, are not out of it yet. They still have a 31% chance of finishing among the top four spots on points, singly or jointly. The bad news, however, is that finishing third would involve a five-way tie while ending up joint fourth would mean a three-way or four-way tie and their NRR is the worst among all the teams they could tie with

* MI, PBKS and GT have already been knocked out.