Is this the end of Yuzvendra Chahal’s Team India career?

Yuzvendra Chahal (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been completely left out of BCCI’s annual player contracts, raising serious questions about his future with Team India. His last international appearance came in 2023 against the West Indies in Lauderhill. Since then, he hasn’t featured in India colours and appears to be out of the selectors’ plans.

Is this the end of Chahal’s journey with Team India?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo weighs in on the sudden dip in Chahal’s career, shedding light on the cosmic factors behind the roadblock the leg-spinner is currently facing.

“Yuzvendra Chahal was born in 1990, when planet Pluto had just entered its own house at zero degrees — an extremely powerful position. Besides that, he also has Chiron very strongly placed in his chart. Saturn is also strong, and Neptune was in deep exaltation — another extremely powerful combination. These planetary positions made him a great player for the country. Of course, he has performed very well — delivering wonderful, joyous moments for Indian cricket. He has also been a fantastic champion for his IPL teams. All this has been possible because he was born in 1990 under such a powerful astrological alignment.

“Now, talking about the current roadblock in his career — why has he hit a low point? The main reason is that Pluto, the most significant planet in Chahal’s chart, has suddenly entered the “Grey Lizard Avatar.” This avatar signifies transformation and change, often painful in nature. That’s why this phase is negative for him, and it explains why he hasn’t been offered a central contract. Apart from that, he’s also facing intense competition. If you look at the current crop of players, Chahal — who is already 34 and will soon turn 35 — is up against younger talents born in the mid-1990s and 2000s. Take for example Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. While it’s not a like-for-like comparison, both are excellent spinners. Axar, in particular, has grown immensely. Both were born in 1994, and their planetary combinations are slightly stronger than Chahal’s. They have Neptune in an even deeper exaltation, and Pluto is also more powerful in their charts.

“Additionally, they have Planet X in a formidable position. So multiple astrological indicators suggest that they’re the ones poised to take over. And we’re not just talking about current players. Even the future looks packed with promising talent. Look at the ongoing IPL — fresh names are emerging. Someone like Vipraj Nigam has a phenomenal horoscope and could break into the Indian team. Another example is Suhas Sharma, who also has a strong astrological chart and might make it big.

“Vipraj Nigam, especially, is not just a spinner — he’s an all-rounder. He can bat well too. His chart shows that his peak time is yet to come. He might get a central contract in a year or so and could enjoy a long stint. So, selectors are also thinking long term. Since Chahal is already 35 and may not be part of the next World Cup, that’s likely another reason for his exclusion. There are enough reasons astrologically and practically for this phase in his career.

“But is this the end of Yuzvendra Chahal? Not at all. One important trait about Chahal is his dedication to his craft. While others may branch out, he has stuck to his role as a bowler — consistently delivering results. He’ll continue doing that and is likely to excel in the IPL and other major tournaments.

“Not just that — post his playing career, expect Chahal to shine in new roles. He could feature in international leagues, and with his Jupiter exalted, he has the makings of a brilliant commentator. He’s already popular on social media and has a knack for humor and content creation. In fact, with his strong planetary placements, he could even become a great coach, guide, speaker, or writer. His exalted Jupiter gives him “guru” energy — the traits of a mentor. So no, Chahal is not going anywhere. You’ll see him continue for a few more years — both as a player and beyond that in new avatars,” Lobo said.