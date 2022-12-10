Ishan Kishan becomes first batsman to covert maiden ODI ton into a double hundred | Cricket News

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧.He is the fourth Indian to do so. T… https://t.co/FCZhY4fJxq — BCCI (@BCCI) 1670661839000

NEW DELHI: Opener Ishan Kishan made history in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram when he became the first batsman to covert his maiden ODI ton into a double hundred and also the fourth Indian batsman to hit a double century in one-day internationals.Batting in place of injured captain Rohit Sharma , Ishan reached the milestone off 126 balls, the fastest in the world.Smashing the Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium , Ishan reached his 50 off 49 balls, 100 off 85 balls and 150 off 103 balls.

Ishan hit 24 fours and 10 sixes in his blitzkrieg knock and he fell for 210 in the 36th over with India having 305 runs on the board.

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good.… https://t.co/QmyRXUo5PW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1670662016000

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the first batsman to hit a ODI double hundred and since then Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma have also hit ODI double centuries. Rohit has, in fact, hit 3 double tons to his credit in ODI cricket.

Outstanding! Well done Ishu 💯💯😘 So so proud of you baby! Well deserved 👏👏 @ishankishan51 https://t.co/r8cjynGEqD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 1670662009000

Apart from these four Indian batsmen, Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Chris Gayle (215) and Martin Guptill (New Zealand) have also hit ODI double centuries.