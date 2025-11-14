Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News

Sri Lanka’s Mahesh Theekshana, celebrates with teammates (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The tension began on Tuesday when a suicide bombing outside a judicial complex in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured many others. The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka had taken place the same day in nearby Rawalpindi, where Pakistan edged a six-run win. News of the attack travelled quickly to the Sri Lankan camp, and the mood shifted from competitive focus to deep concern.

Players request to go home

By the next morning, worry had taken hold. PTI reported that eight players from Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad told team officials they wanted to return to Colombo. Their concerns centred on the proximity between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the venue for all three ODIs. With so many players uncertain about staying, the second match scheduled for Thursday immediately became doubtful.

12 Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Islamabad; PM Sharif Blames ‘India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies’

Sri Lanka were also due to stay on for a tri nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe, but even that future plan became uncertain as the squad debated what to do next.

Sri Lanka Cricket tries to calm nerves

Sri Lanka Cricket soon issued a statement confirming that several players had asked to fly home because they were uncomfortable with the situation. SLC said it was speaking closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and local authorities to review the security situation. The board instructed the squad to continue the tour as planned, while also stating that any player or staff member who still wished to leave would be replaced immediately so the series could carry on.

A shift in tone and a warning from SLC

Later, the board adopted a stronger position. SLC directed all players to remain in Pakistan and warned that anyone returning against instructions would face a formal review on arrival back home. The intention was clear: the tour must go on.The PCB moved quickly as well, rearranging the remaining ODIs. The second match was pushed from Thursday to Friday, and the third match moved from Saturday to Sunday, with both fixtures still in Rawalpindi. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi thanked Sri Lanka for agreeing to continue and said their willingness showed real sportsmanship. To strengthen confidence, Naqvi met the Sri Lankan players at their Islamabad hotel and assured them of complete protection.

Memories from 2009 return

The worry among the visiting players was understandable. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by armed men while travelling to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Several players, including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas and Mahela Jayawardene, were injured, and Pakistani security officers were killed. That incident forced international cricket out of Pakistan for nearly a decade, and Sri Lanka were the first major team to return in 2019. The memory of that attack still lingers.

Tri series locked in for Rawalpindi

While the ODI schedule was being sorted out, the PCB confirmed the updated plan for the T20 tri series. All matches featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will now take place in Rawalpindi. The tournament will start on 18 November with Pakistan playing Zimbabwe, and the final is set for 29 November, with all games beginning at 6 pm. Zimbabwe reached Pakistan early on Thursday, sticking to the original timetable.

Naqvi steps in with a hands on approach

On Thursday, Mohsin Naqvi took direct charge of the situation. He arrived at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera and state minister Talal Chaudhry. Together, they inspected every layer of security prepared for the remaining ODIs. Naqvi urged security teams to give their best, and Siriweera expressed satisfaction with what he saw.

Assurances to the players

From the stadium, Naqvi went straight to meet the Sri Lanka squad. He thanked them for deciding to stay at a difficult moment and reminded them that their safety in Pakistan was the country’s responsibility. He called their decision a stand for peace and said it proved that terrorism would not dictate the future of cricket tours.

Pakistan’s military chief helps save the series

Later that day, Naqvi told the Senate that Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir had played a crucial role behind the scenes. Munir had spoken directly to Sri Lanka’s defence minister and secretary, offering full assurances when the visiting players first expressed reluctance to continue. Naqvi said the Sri Lankan team had initially made up their minds to fly home after the bombing, but the combined efforts of the PCB, SLC and senior officials on both sides eventually convinced them to stay. He described their decision as an act of courage at a very difficult time.