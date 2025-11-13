বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
Islamabad blast aftermath: Pakistan moves entire T20 tri-series ft Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi amid tight security | Cricket News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Islamabad blast aftermath: Pakistan moves entire T20 tri-series ft Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi amid tight security


Sri Lanka’s Mahesh Theekshana shakes hand with Pakistani players (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the updated schedule for the upcoming T20 tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with all matches now set to be played in Rawalpindi. The decision to keep the tournament in one city follows heightened security measures after a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad.The tri-series will begin on 18 November with Pakistan facing Zimbabwe in the opening encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. All games, including the 29 November final, will start at 6 pm local time. Each team will play four matches in the league stage, with the top two progressing to the final.

TTP Owns Up to Islamabad Attack, Pak PM Points Finger at India & Afghanistan

This development comes as Sri Lanka Cricket directed its players to stay on in Pakistan despite some expressing safety concerns after Tuesday’s attack in Islamabad, which killed 12 people. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, met Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner and senior officials to ensure top-level security arrangements for the visitors.Naqvi personally inspected the security setup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and thanked the Sri Lankan board for continuing the tour. “The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright,” he wrote on X.Zimbabwe, which arrived in Pakistan early Thursday, will join the two Asian sides for the week-long series, serving as vital preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.Revised Schedule (All matches in Rawalpindi)18 Nov – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe20 Nov – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe22 Nov – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka23 Nov – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe25 Nov – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe27 Nov – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka29 Nov – Final





