বুধবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ISSF Junior World Cup: Silver for India in rapid fire pistol team event | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৩ ১০:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1686154077 photo



msid 100828691,imgsize 70082

NEW DELHI: On the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup, the Indian contingent achieved remarkable success in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event, securing a silver medal. The team comprised Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, and Jatin, who showcased exceptional shooting skills and teamwork.
In the individual event, Sameer added another silver medal to India’s tally, while Mahesh Anandakumar clinched the bronze. The gold medal went to France’s Yan Chesnel.
Impressively, three out of the six qualified shooters in the men’s rapid fire pistol event were Indians. Rajkanwar finished third in the qualifiers with a score of 577, Sameer secured the fourth spot with 577, and Mahesh claimed the sixth qualifying position with a score of 575.
In the final, Yan Chesnel emerged victorious with 27 hits in the 40-shot final. Sameer closely followed with 26 hits, securing the silver medal, while Mahesh secured the third position with 19 hits, earning him the bronze.
The combined efforts of Sameer, Rajkanwar, and Jatin resulted in a team total of 1722, securing the silver medal for India. They finished just behind Korea, who logged 1728 points.
With this achievement, India continues to lead the medal tally at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup, currently holding an impressive count of six gold medals, six silver medals, and three bronze medals.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Rezaul Karim Chowdhury 07.0
ছয় দফা মঞ্চে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে মেয়র রেজাউলের শ্রদ্ধা
বাংলাদেশ
1686154077 photo
ISSF Junior World Cup: Silver for India in rapid fire pistol team event | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
Smoking1
বাড়ছে ক্যানসার! আপনি কি সিগারেট খান? অবশ্যই পড়ুন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nitesh
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Yash To Star In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, Shoot To Start In Dec; Reports
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
3 114

কোহিনুর পান ! খেলেই বাড়বে যৌনশক্তি ! সঙ্গমের ইচ্ছে ও সময় বাড়ায় এই পান

 pojibazar image

পুঁজিবাজার: সরকার নিয়ন্ত্রিত দুই কোম্পানি টপ লুজার তালিকার শীর্ষে – Corporate Sangbad

 1672598484 photo

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury: A partnership for the ages | Tennis News

 dino

Assets of Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law Dino Morea, Sanjay Khan, and DJ Aqeel seized in fraud cause| ব্যাঙ্ক দুর্নীতির অভিযোগ, বাজেয়াপ্ত হল ডিনো মোরিয়ার কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি!– News18 Bangla

 gucci

The 100-Year-Old Fashion Giant’s Legacy in Pop Culture and Controversies

 1657364150 TVS Ronin 225 2

TVS Ronin 225: Royal Enfield-এর চাপ বাড়াতে হাজির TVS Ronin! একবার দেখলেই পছন্দ হওয়ার মতো বাইক

 tiger 2

Tiger Shroff’s Fan Faints After Seeing Her Favourite Actor, Netizens Say ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya?’

 nap

বাজেটে শ্রমিকশ্রেনীর জন্য রেশনিং ব্যবস্থা করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 New Project 10 20

পাত্রভর্তি ডাল মাখানি ৮ টাকা, শাহি পনির ৫ টাকা, রেস্তরাঁয় ভূরিভোজের নামমাত্র মূল্যে হতবাক নেটিজেনরা

 aditi rao hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Adds a Sexy Twist to Some Classic Fashion Looks, See Pics