শুক্রবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘It is not that serious’: Suryakumar says after hurting his ankle

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৭:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1702604472 photo



msid 106001608,imgsize 83886

NEW DELHI: India’s series-levelling 106-run triumph over South Africa on Thursday carried a somber note as captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed sidelined from the field due to an injured ankle.
In the third over, Suryakumar attempted to halt a shot from Reeza Hendricks off Mohammed Siraj in the outfield but ended up hurting his ankle in the process.Suryakumar immediately grasped his ankle and left the field, assisted by the team’s physio.
He did not return for the remainder of the match, and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja took charge as the leader for the rest of the game.
In this thrilling match, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5/17), celebrating his birthday, secured his best T20I figures, contributing to India’s resounding victory.
Chasing a target of 202, South Africa was bowled out for 95 in 13.5 overs.
The Indian fans might have had their hearts in their mouths even though Suryakumar’s SA tour ended with this T20I series, as he was not a part of either ODI or Test squads.
However, the 33-year-old, who was adjudged player of the match and the series, later eased some of those nerves while attending the post-match presentation.
“I am good. I am walking, so it is good. It is not that serious,” he told the host broadcaster when asked about the status of his ankle.
“It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause.
“One box we wanted to tick was play fearless brand of cricket. Really happy the boys showed a lot of character.”
Talking about Kuldeep, he said, “He (Kuldeep) is never happy with a three-for or a four-for. A perfect self birthday present.”
Kuldeep turned 29 on Thursday.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Gold 800x420
দুবাই ফেরত যাত্রীর কাছে কোটি টাকার সোনা
বাংলাদেশ
1702604472 photo
‘It is not that serious’: Suryakumar says after hurting his ankle
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2023 06 06t154326.224 168604641016x9
Shreyas Talpade Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Meetig of Telecom Secretary And China Ambassador 13 12 2023 800x420
টেলিযোগাযোগ সচিবের সঙ্গে চীনের রাষ্ট্রদূতের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
purnaminisgsgs 166299142116x9

Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns Months After Audio Leak of ‘Extortion Plan’

 images 11

ছাত্রীকে যৌন হয়রানির অভিযোগ শিক্ষক শোকজ 

 Jahangir Alam

সাত মামলায় বরখাস্ত মেয়র জাহাঙ্গীরের আগাম জামিন – Corporate Sangbad

 prime insurance1

প্রাইম ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ৩১ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 1666356115 photo

France stalwart Franck Ribery announces retirement from football | Football News

 wm Juboleuige 2 11 November 2021

‘প্রয়োজনে দলের মধ্যেও দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে কাজ করবে যুবলীগ’

 1663229179 iPhone 13 16632291793x2

অন্যের হাতে ফোন গেলেও চিন্তা নেই; আইফোনে ফটো, ভিডিও হাইড-এর উপায় জেনে নিন

 IMG 20230110 WA0012

গোপালগঞ্জে অনাবাদি-পতিত জমি আবাদের নির্দেশ: মেয়র শেখ রকিব

 katrina kaif vicky kaushal sabyasachi

This is What Sabyasachi has to Say About the Bride and the Groom’s Dress

 pe2 1

ডিএসইর পিই সাড়ে ৪ শতাংশ বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad