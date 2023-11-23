‘It seems God had other plans’: Kuldeep Yadav pens heartfelt note post World Cup setback | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As Team India prepares to ‘rise like a phoenix from the ashes’ post their World Cup final setback, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note stating that we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks and it’s time to switch off and recharge.India’s dream run, which included 10 wins on the trot, at the World Cup ended with a heart-wrenching six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the final.

An emotional Kuldeep took to social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and vented out his feelings while the pain of defeat lingers on in everyone’s mind.

“Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we’re determined to work harder for the next opportunity.

Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players,” Kuldeep wrote on X.

“The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We’re grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.

“While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time.

The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it’s time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead,” Kuldeep added.