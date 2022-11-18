শুক্রবার , ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

It was probably the best I've felt in about six years: Steve Smith | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৮, ২০২২ ১:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1668757303 photo


ADELAIDE: Star Australian batter Steve Smith is hopeful of a big summer, saying he feels in the best form with the bat in six years after a 12-month process to adjust his technique.
Smith scored an unbeaten 80 off 77 balls to help Australia cruise to a six-wicket win over world champions England in the first ODI here on Thursday.
It was an innings “close to perfection” for the former skipper.
“(It) was probably the best I’ve felt in about six years,” Smith told reporters on Friday.
“I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven’t felt that way in six years or so.
“It’s been nice to score some runs in that time and we’re always looking for perfection, and for me yesterday was as close to perfection as I will get,” he added.
The 33-year-old revealed he has been working for the past year to get his hands and feet “in sync” in a bid to rediscover his best stance and technique.
“I’ve been working on a few things, it’s almost been a six-month or 12-month process. The start of last summer, I tried to get my hands back to where they were in 2015. I feel like I’m staying a bit more side-on now and I’ve got my feet and hands in sync together.”
Smith featured in one game for Australia during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. He scored four runs in the match against Afghanistan.
However in the ODI against England, Smith looked in imperious touch and was caught by the cameras mouthing “I’m back, baby” to batting partner David Warner during the innings.
“(Thursday) was probably the first time I’ve actually had extended time in the middle with that change. It’s hard to base something on one innings but it felt as though things clicked for me like they did at the WACA (in a Test against England) in 2013.
“Hopefully it’s the start of a big summer,” Smith added.
Smith has an average of 60 from 87 Tests with 28 centuries and 36 fifties.
After the series against England, Australia will host the West Indies and South Africa.





Source link

IMG 20221118 WA0001
টাঙ্গাইলে ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ জনগোষ্ঠীর চিকিৎসা সেবা নিশ্চিত করতে অবহিত করণ সভা
IMG 20221118 WA0000
টাঙ্গাইলে দুই দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল উদ্ভাবনী মেলার উদ্বোধন
Sakabari Rajakar
সাকা বাড়ির ফটকের ‘রাজাকার বাড়ি’ ফের মুছে দেওয়া হলো
1668757303 photo
It was probably the best I’ve felt in about six years: Steve Smith | Cricket News
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
