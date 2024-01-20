শনিবার , ২০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৬ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

It’s difficult to match quality of IPL: Tom Moody

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৪ ৯:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1705721338 photo



msid 107002042,imgsize 61736

DUBAI: Former Australian player Tom Moody is a very popular figure when it comes to franchise cricket. The all-rounder, currently in Dubai, is the director of cricket for the Desert Vipers, who finished runners-up in the opening edition of the DP World ILT20 here.
Ahead of the second season of the league, the veteran Aussie feels the team is well prepared this year to go the distance. “We feel our recruitment process has been robust and we are going into the tournament with a lot of confidence and with a feeling that we will play till the last game and hopefully win,” said Moody, during an interaction at the ICC Academy here.
Though franchise cricket leagues are coming up all around the world, there is still a big gap among them. Talking about the same, Moody said, “This league is still very much in its infant stage. But the standard here is very good. Obviously, the IPL is the premium franchise league and it is very hard to match the quality and the standard that is displayed there.”
With more and more players opting for T20 cricket, questions have been raised over the future of other forms of the game like Tests and ODIs, but Moody believes the red-ball variety will stay.
“We have seen so many wonderful Test matches and series in recent months. It’s there to stay, although many playing nations will find it difficult to sustain a full calendar for Test cricket purely because of the number of franchise events that is going around the world. But at the end of the day if you ask any young player breaking through international setup, their prized achievement will be to play Test cricket,” felt the Aussie.
With cricket now being played round the year, workload balance has become the most crucial aspect. Asked how he would have managed his career had he been an active player now, Moody stated, “I have never played T20s, but it would have suited the way I played. I think my priority would always be representing the country and having success at the highest level. But to have the option at some stage in your career to play franchise cricket is a very privileged position to be in.”
(The writer is in Dubai on invitation from ZEE Entertainment and DP World International League T20)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Gas Crisis News Photo 19 01 2024 2
গ্যাস সংকটে দিনভর জ্বলেনি চুলা, সড়কে নেই অটোরিকশা
বাংলাদেশ
1705721338 photo
It’s difficult to match quality of IPL: Tom Moody
খেলাধুলা
Remittance New Motif With Sarabangla Logo 2
জনশক্তি রফতানিতে পেছালেও রেমিট্যান্সে রেকর্ডের পথে চট্টগ্রাম
বাংলাদেশ
1705692507 photo
Zaka Ashraf quits as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone With Leica-Powered Camera Likely To Debut In July

 IMG 20220616 WA0009

টাঙ্গাইলে সন্তোষ জাহ্নবী উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়ে এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীদের বিদায় অনুষ্ঠন ও বৃত্তি প্রদান

 dhakapost 20220709123537

ঈদের জামাতের সকল প্রস্তুতি সম্পন্ন : মেয়র তাপস

 wm islami andolon 1

‘সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন দেশকে ভয়াবহ পরিস্থিতি থেকে রক্ষা করতে পারে’

 IMG 20230228 WA0042

টাঙ্গাইলে একই দিনে ড্রাইভিং লাইসেন্স পরীক্ষা ও বায়োমেট্রিক গ্রহণ

 13

চালকবিহীন গাড়ি প্রযুক্তি নিয়ে আসছে হুয়াওয়ে

 1680855296 photo

Indian men and women hockey teams get new support staff | Hockey News

 c 3

Vivo X90 Pro specification, price, ভিভো এক্স নাইন্টি ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

 wm MONJURUL

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ছাত্রীকে নিয়ে উধাও হওয়া সেই শিক্ষক গ্রেফতার

 received 2824666144530474

সাপাহারে ছাত্রাবাস থেকে গৃহবধুর ঝুলন্ত লাশ উদ্ধার! হত্যা মামলা দায়ের