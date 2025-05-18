‘It’s Eden’s playoffs’: Sourav Ganguly confident of hosting IPL 2025 final

Kolkata: Cricket lovers raise slogans as they gather in front of the Eden Gardens stadium, requesting BCCI to not remove the city as host for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed optimism about Eden Gardens hosting the 2025 IPL final . Speaking at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regetta in Kolkata on Saturday, Ganguly addressed concerns about the venue’s status. Ganguly emphasized ongoing discussions with the BCCI regarding Eden Gardens’ hosting rights, which were awarded following Kolkata Knight Riders ‘ title win in 2024.No, no, we’re trying — talking to the BCCI,” Ganguly said. “Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final). It’s Eden’s playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful,” added Ganguly.The BCCI has yet to officially confirm playoff venues after the tournament was postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict, with the final now scheduled for June 3 instead of May 25.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep 5: Shane Watson on how IPL gave him a lifeline & his tribute to Phil Hughes

“Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” Ganguly said, responding to protests outside Eden Gardens demanding the final be held in Kolkata.“Kolkata has finished its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list,” he explained regarding the delay in finalising playoff venues.The potential venue change is linked to weather concerns, with the southwest monsoon’s approach during the scheduled period. The CAB has submitted IMD data to support favorable conditions for the June 3 final.Who’s that IPL player?The BCCI is reportedly waiting for more accurate weather predictions, which will be available around May 25, before making a final decision.The venue has already hosted the opening match of the 2025 edition, maintaining its significance in the tournament’s schedule.The CAB maintains an excellent relationship with the BCCI, as emphasized by Ganguly, suggesting potential positive outcomes for Eden Gardens’ hosting aspirations.