Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘It’s Eden’s playoffs’: Sourav Ganguly confident of hosting IPL 2025 final

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৫ ১:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
‘It’s Eden’s playoffs’: Sourav Ganguly confident of hosting IPL 2025 final


Advertise here
Kolkata: Cricket lovers raise slogans as they gather in front of the Eden Gardens stadium, requesting BCCI to not remove the city as host for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed optimism about Eden Gardens hosting the 2025 IPL final. Speaking at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regetta in Kolkata on Saturday, Ganguly addressed concerns about the venue’s status. Ganguly emphasized ongoing discussions with the BCCI regarding Eden Gardens’ hosting rights, which were awarded following Kolkata Knight Riders‘ title win in 2024.No, no, we’re trying — talking to the BCCI,” Ganguly said. “Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final). It’s Eden’s playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful,” added Ganguly.The BCCI has yet to officially confirm playoff venues after the tournament was postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict, with the final now scheduled for June 3 instead of May 25.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep 5: Shane Watson on how IPL gave him a lifeline & his tribute to Phil Hughes

“Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” Ganguly said, responding to protests outside Eden Gardens demanding the final be held in Kolkata.“Kolkata has finished its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list,” he explained regarding the delay in finalising playoff venues.The potential venue change is linked to weather concerns, with the southwest monsoon’s approach during the scheduled period. The CAB has submitted IMD data to support favorable conditions for the June 3 final.Who’s that IPL player?The BCCI is reportedly waiting for more accurate weather predictions, which will be available around May 25, before making a final decision.The venue has already hosted the opening match of the 2025 edition, maintaining its significance in the tournament’s schedule.The CAB maintains an excellent relationship with the BCCI, as emphasized by Ganguly, suggesting potential positive outcomes for Eden Gardens’ hosting aspirations.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সিন্ধুচুক্তি স্থগিত করেছে ভারত, সেই নদীর নীচেই গুপ্তধন!বদলাবে পাকিস্তান?
পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সিন্ধুচুক্তি স্থগিত করেছে ভারত, সেই নদীর নীচেই গুপ্তধন!বদলাবে পাকিস্তান?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘It’s Eden’s playoffs’: Sourav Ganguly confident of hosting IPL 2025 final
‘It’s Eden’s playoffs’: Sourav Ganguly confident of hosting IPL 2025 final
খেলাধুলা
India Pakistan মাস্টারস্ট্রোক! বিদেশ ঘুরে পাকিস্তানকে ‘চেনানোর’ কাজে বাংলা থেকে দুই মুখকে বেছে নিলেন মোদি! কোন দুজন জানেন? central government team against Pakistan two Bengal mp in this team
India Pakistan মাস্টারস্ট্রোক! বিদেশ ঘুরে পাকিস্তানকে ‘চেনানোর’ কাজে বাংলা থেকে দুই মুখকে বেছে নিলেন মোদি! কোন দুজন জানেন? central government team against Pakistan two Bengal mp in this team
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Karan Tacker Makes Cannes Debut In Style, Says ‘Proud Moment For Me’
Karan Tacker Makes Cannes Debut In Style, Says ‘Proud Moment For Me’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
নতুন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া অ্যাপ আনছেন ট্রাম্প! কোন কোন দিক থেকে আলাদা হবে ‘TRUTH’? – News18 Bangla

নতুন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া অ্যাপ আনছেন ট্রাম্প! কোন কোন দিক থেকে আলাদা হবে ‘TRUTH’? – News18 Bangla

 ‘বিগবাস্কেট’ ডেটা লিকে সিলমোহর সংস্থার, কোন কোন তথ্য হ্যাকারদের হাতে? BigBasket Data Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web which Includes Details of Over 20 Million Users– News18 Bangla

‘বিগবাস্কেট’ ডেটা লিকে সিলমোহর সংস্থার, কোন কোন তথ্য হ্যাকারদের হাতে? BigBasket Data Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web which Includes Details of Over 20 Million Users– News18 Bangla

 ৮ বছরে বদলে গেল এই প্রথম, গুগল ক্রোমের নতুন লোগো কেমন হল? – News18 Bangla

৮ বছরে বদলে গেল এই প্রথম, গুগল ক্রোমের নতুন লোগো কেমন হল? – News18 Bangla

 সপ্তাহজুড়ে ব্লক মার্কেটে ১২ কোম্পানির লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

সপ্তাহজুড়ে ব্লক মার্কেটে ১২ কোম্পানির লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 Aanand L Rai Confirms Akshay Kumar Starrer Raksha Bandhan to Release in Theatres, Gorkha to Go On Floors in 2022

Aanand L Rai Confirms Akshay Kumar Starrer Raksha Bandhan to Release in Theatres, Gorkha to Go On Floors in 2022

 Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Rule MET Gala 2023, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement on May 13?

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Rule MET Gala 2023, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement on May 13?

 কানাডায় বন্যা, নিখোঁজ ৪

কানাডায় বন্যা, নিখোঁজ ৪

 Is BMI The Best Health Parameter Or Is It An Outdated Calculator?

Is BMI The Best Health Parameter Or Is It An Outdated Calculator?

 এই ঘাস খেলেই বাড়বে গর্ভধারণ ক্ষমতা! দূর হবে জটিল রোগ! জানুন চিকিৎসকের মত

এই ঘাস খেলেই বাড়বে গর্ভধারণ ক্ষমতা! দূর হবে জটিল রোগ! জানুন চিকিৎসকের মত

 মেলান্দহে গণঅভ্যুত্থানে আহত ও শহীদদের স্মরণে সভা

মেলান্দহে গণঅভ্যুত্থানে আহত ও শহীদদের স্মরণে সভা
Advertise here