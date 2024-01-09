মঙ্গলবার , ৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৫শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Janith Liyanage's heroics help Sri Lanka secure narrow win against Zimbabwe | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka secured a hard-fought two-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo in a thrilling encounter.
Middle-order batsman Janith Liyanage played a crucial innings, scoring 95, as Sri Lanka chased down a target of 209 runs.
Chasing 209, Sri Lanka faced early challenges with left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava claiming the first four wickets.Sri Lanka found themselves at 112 for 6, but a resilient 56-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Maheesh Theekshana and Janith Liyanage turned the tide.
Liyanage, who came into the Sri Lankan side for this series on the back of prolific domestic form, anchored the innings with his 95 off 127 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes. However, he fell just short of a century, attempting a big shot to clear mid-off.
When Liyanage departed, Sri Lanka needed 37 runs with two wickets remaining. Jeffrey Vandersay (19*) and Dushmantha Chameera (18*) held their nerves and added an unbroken 39 runs for the ninth wicket to guide Sri Lanka to victory.
Earlier, Zimbabwe, opting to bat first, posted 209 all out. Skipper Craig Ervine top-scored with 82 runs. Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava contributed with the ball, but Sri Lanka’s Theekshana, Chameera, and Vandersay picked crucial wickets.
The series is currently led by Sri Lanka with a 1-0 advantage after the first game was washed out. The final ODI is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.
(With inputs from AFP)





