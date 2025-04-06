Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Jasprit Bumrah declared fit for Mumbai Indians, set to play against … | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৫ ৭:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
File image of Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fit and ready for selection in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) upcoming fixture of this Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday.
It will be Bumrah’s first competitive appearance since suffering a back injury during the Sydney Test on the tour of Australia. He has since missed the ICC Champions Trophy, which India went on to win.
“He’s available, he’s training today, and should be available (for RCB game). He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA (now called as Centre of Excellence), and he’s been handed over to our physios. He’s bowling today (in the practice session), so all good,” said Jayawardene in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.
Bumrah’s record in the IPL stands out, claiming 165 wickets across 133 matches for MI.
Jayawardene also provided an update on Rohit Sharma’s injury, as he was unable to participate in the team’s 12-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining a knee injury during a training session.
“Ro (Rohit) looks good. He is going to bat today (in a training session) as well. It was just an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting. So it’s not comfortable. We were travelling yesterday (Saturday), and he will have a hit today and then we will do an assessment on that,” he added.
The news of Bumrah regaining full fitness and Rohit recovering from his injury comes as a boost for the five-time IPL champions, as they have managed only a single victory thus far in this IPL season.


