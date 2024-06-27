Jasprit Bumrah is 1000 times better than me: Kapil Dev | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been in remarkable form during the current T20 World Cup . His impressive performance has caught the attention of iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev .

In a recent statement, Kapil expressed his admiration for Bumrah’s bowling skills, stating, Jasprit Bumrah is a ‘1000 times better’ bowler than what he was at his prime.

Throughout the tournament, Bumrah has showcased his prowess, claiming 11 wickets in just 23 overs. What’s even more remarkable is his outstanding economy rate of 4.08, which demonstrates his ability to maintain control and precision while consistently taking wickets.

“Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better,” Kapil told ‘PTI Videos’.

Bumrah, often considered the premier fast bowler in international cricket today, has represented India in 26 Test matches, claiming 159 wickets at an impressive economy rate below three runs per over. In the ODI format, he has taken 149 wickets across 89 appearances, while his tally in T20Is stands at 85 wickets from 68 games.

Kapil, who retired with a then world record of 434 Test wickets, is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport. He also achieved success in the ODI format, securing 253 wickets during his career.

The 65-year-old World Cup-winning captain, who led India to their first-ever title in 1983, also expressed admiration for the overall fitness standards maintained by the current Indian team .

“They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic,” he said.









