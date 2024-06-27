বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Jasprit Bumrah is 1000 times better than me: Kapil Dev | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৪ ৭:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1719493333 photo



msid 111315309,imgsize 53784

NEW DELHI: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been in remarkable form during the current T20 World Cup. His impressive performance has caught the attention of iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev.
In a recent statement, Kapil expressed his admiration for Bumrah’s bowling skills, stating, Jasprit Bumrah is a ‘1000 times better’ bowler than what he was at his prime.
Throughout the tournament, Bumrah has showcased his prowess, claiming 11 wickets in just 23 overs. What’s even more remarkable is his outstanding economy rate of 4.08, which demonstrates his ability to maintain control and precision while consistently taking wickets.
“Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better,” Kapil told ‘PTI Videos’.
Bumrah, often considered the premier fast bowler in international cricket today, has represented India in 26 Test matches, claiming 159 wickets at an impressive economy rate below three runs per over. In the ODI format, he has taken 149 wickets across 89 appearances, while his tally in T20Is stands at 85 wickets from 68 games.
Kapil, who retired with a then world record of 434 Test wickets, is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport. He also achieved success in the ODI format, securing 253 wickets during his career.
The 65-year-old World Cup-winning captain, who led India to their first-ever title in 1983, also expressed admiration for the overall fitness standards maintained by the current Indian team.
“They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240627 WA0006
বিকল্প জীবিকায়নের উদ্দেশ্যে শ্যামনগরে ক্ষুদ্র ব্যবসায়িদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ ও উপকরণ সহায়তা বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240627 WA0005
জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ২০২৪-২০২৫ অর্থবছরের বাজেট ২০০ কোটি টাকা ছাড়িয়েছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240627 WA0004
টাঙ্গাইল পৌর মেয়রসহ ৬ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দুদকের মামলার অনুমোদন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg sumari
চট্টগ্রামে পুরুষের চেয়ে নারী বেশি, ‘অবিবাহিত’ বেশি পুরুষ
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
high court 1

সব মামলায় জামিনের মেয়াদ আরো এক মাস বাড়লো – Corporate Sangbad

 1632807201 photo

Emma Raducanu’s US Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame | Tennis News

 1696570677 photo

Asian Games: Indian men’s cricket team thrashes Bangladesh to reach the final | Asian Games 2023 News

 wm CTG Russian Ship

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর ছাড়ল রাশিয়ার ৩ যুদ্ধ জাহাজ

 wm CTG 6 July 2023 750x563 1

মশা মারার অভিযানে চসিক, চোখে পড়ছে না নগরবাসীর

 wm canada 1

কানাডায় মুসলিম পরিবারের ৪ সদস্য হত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ

 wm School college Edit

রোজায় শ্রেণি কার্যক্রম কমিয়ে ছুটি বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা

 Nilphamari BGB Iftar and distribution of food items

নীলফামারীতে বিজিবির উদ্যোগে ইফতার ও খাদ্য সামগ্রী বিতরণ

 wm smkamal1

বেয়াদব কর্মী আমাদের দরকার নেই: এস এম কামাল

 new born

How to Protect Newborns From Severe Cold? See What the Expert Suggests