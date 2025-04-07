Jasprit Bumrah returns after 93 days: Mumbai Indians seamer named in playing XI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025 on Monday. It has been over three months since Bumrah last took the field, last appearing for India in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene had confirmed Bumrah’s return after recovering from a stress injury. Bumrah, who took 32 wickets in the Australia series before being sidelined, joined the MI camp on Saturday after receiving clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The highly anticipated MI vs RCB clash features Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but Bumrah’s comeback has become the focal point. RCB currently hold the third position with two wins and one loss, while MI sit eighth with one win and three losses.

“He is available, he is training today, and should be available [for RCB game]. He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA [now Centre of Excellence] to finalise that, he has been handed over to our physios. He is bowling today, so all good,” Jayawardene said during the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it. We’re very happy to have him in the camp, the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boult, chatting with Deepak or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That’s what we are looking forward to from him,” the head coach added.

Bumrah’s return comes as a significant boost to Mumbai Indians, who had to rely on inexperienced, uncapped Indian players like spinner Vignesh Puthur and pacers Ashwani Kumar and Satyanarayana Raju in his absence. Jayawardene had stressed that the team needs to give Bumrah space and not expect too much as he returns after a long break.

The BCCI had taken a cautious approach with Bumrah’s recovery, ensuring he achieves full fitness before returning to action. His next major assignment will be India’s five-Test tour to England in June, which marks the beginning of India’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

When will CSK legend MS Dhoni retire from IPL? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts

Bumrah has been a crucial player for Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2013, claiming 165 wickets in 133 matches. He missed only one season in 2023 due to a back injury that required surgery in March of that year.

Despite MI finishing at the bottom of the table in their previous campaign, Bumrah emerged as the franchise’s leading wicket-taker and finished third overall. He captured 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80, with his best figures being 5/21.

The stress injury had kept Bumrah out of India’s white-ball series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, both of which India won.