Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy, one more surprise in final squad | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: In a significant blow to Team India, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury . The Indian cricket board confirmed the development on Monday, announcing that young pacer Harshit Rana will replace Bumrah in the squad.

Bumrah’s absence leaves a major gap in India’s pace attack , as he has been a key performer in the team’s bowling lineup.

However, the selection committee has placed its trust in Harshit Rana, who has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket and the IPL.

In another change, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The left-handed opener was initially part of the provisional squad but will now serve as a non-travelling reserve along with Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube . These three players will remain on standby and travel to Dubai if needed.

The squad still boasts a strong mix of experience and youth, with Rohit Sharma leading the team. With Bumrah’s injury posing a setback, India will be hoping their new inclusions step up as they aim for ICC glory.

India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.