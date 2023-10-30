Jasprit Bumrah: Why Pakistan bowlers cannot bowl like Jasprit Bumrah? Wasim Akram explains | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India bowlers are getting well-deserved accolades after India’s thumping win over England while defending a small total in Lucknow on Sunday.After posting a below-par 229 for 9, riding on a valiant 87 from skipper Rohit Sharma , India bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah (3-32) and Mohammed Shami (4-22) bowled out defending champions England for 129 in 34.5 overs.The 100-run win propelled India to top of the World Cup standings.

When Pakistan legend Wasim Akram heaped praise on Bumrah and Shami for their exploits in the ongoing ODI World Cup in a discussion on ‘A Sports’, a fan raised a question through social media, asking ‘Why Pakistan bowlers cannot bowl like Jasprit Bumrah?’

Akram explained the reason while admitting that it was a very difficult question to answer.

“It’s a very difficult question to answer. Bumrah is like one of a kind. Nobody in the world is bowling like Bumrah right now, same with Pakistan’s bowlers,” Akram said.

Getting a bit deeper about the reason for Pakistan’s bowlers inability to replicate Bumrah’s success, Akram said: “Our bowlers play very less longer-format cricket, while Bumrah plays Test cricket too. After comeback from injury, he is playing one-day cricket now, but he also plays Test cricket and is equally successful there. If you are not taking wickets in longer format, bowling tough lines then it becomes difficult to fox batters in ODIs too, especially during the 10-40 overs period. That’s where the problem is,” Akram explained.

World Cup 2023: India beat England by 100 runs, Rohit Sharma is Player of the Match

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan mentioned about Bumrah’s odd action during the debate.

“His action is also not conventional and odd, which also definitely helps him,” Moin said.

Akram while agreeing with Moin, added: “To have control over deliveries with the unconventional action – bahar, ander, pace, yorker, bouncer. He’s a complete bowler.”

The sixth win a row has kept the unbeaten streak alive for the hosts in the tournament. India play Sri Lanka in their seventh game of the World Cup on Thursday.