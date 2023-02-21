Jasprit Bumrah yet to get clearance from NCA, BCCI to monitor workload ahead of IPL: Report | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The suspense over Jasprit Bumrah‘s return to competitive cricket continues to remain with the Indian speedster yet to get a clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA), according to a report.
Bumrah, who has been out of action at the international level since September 2022 due to back issues and missed the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tour and the home series versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand, is not part of either the Test or the ODI team.
Fans were expecting to see Bumrah in action in the last two series against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad. However, the selectors did not pick him for either the Test team or the ODI squad against Australia.
It is now clear that he was not considered for the matches against Australia because he is yet to get clearance from the NCA.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah had featured in some practice matches at the NCA facility in the last 10 days but is still waiting for clearance.
The BCCI is constantly monitoring Bumrah’s progress and will also keep an eye on his workload as per its usual programme.
The board seems cautious on this front as it is looking at his participation in the World Test Championship Final to be played in London in July and the ODI World Cup to be held later in the year in India.
But the BCCI will also have to balance the interests of five-time winner Mumbai Indians, who would like their most-potent bowler back in full flow. Mumbai Indians had a harrowing season last year and will be hoping to have Bumrah back in their fold.
But with BCCI treading cautiously to manage the workload for Bumrah, Mumbai Indians will now have to hold on to their aspirations for IPL 2023.
