Jhajjar’s new arrow of hope: How PUBG lover Rahul Pawariya used a makeshift archery range to win medals for India | More sports News

Jhajjar’s Rahul Pawariya is making waves in archery, securing a silver in the individual recurve and a team gold at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships. This marked a significant achievement, ending Korea’s dominance and bringing India its first team gold since 2007. Supported by seasoned archers, Pawariya is poised for future success.

New Delhi:

Manu Bhaker, Bajrang Punia, Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia are some of the big name athletes that have come from Jhajjar district in Haryana. These are already big shoes to fill but looking to make headway in this category is archer Rahul Pawariya.While early days, Rahul has already brought laurels to the country by winning the silver medal in men’s individual recurve at the 2025 Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka earlier this month. He was also part of a trio – featuring Atanu Das and Yashdeep Bhoge – to win the gold medal in recurve team event.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!​​Both medals were milestone moments for the country. The individual gold medal – won by Dhiraj Bommadevara – was India’s first in the recurve category. The team gold was India’s first at the Asian Archery Championships since 2007 – ending Korea’s 12-year dominance in the process.When Rahul Banerjee struck the targets to win the team gold at Xi’an in China in 2007 and Purnima Mahato, coach of that side, witnessed India make glory, Pawariya was all of 3 years old. And 18 years later, both Banerjee and Mahato were around as Pawariya became part of one of Indian archery’s big moments.Mahato stressed how awestruck she was with Pawariya, who has only competed only in a handful of major tournaments. One of the iconic moments was when Rahul blanked South Korea’s Seo Mingi (6-0), who had topped his country’s national trials and won gold at the 2021 World University Games.

Rahul Pawariya was introduced to archery by watching kids train near his village. (Instagram)

“I had Rahul bhayya behind me for support and he kept telling me, whatever happens, will happen. I just have to focus on what I can do and that’s all that I can be satisfied with,” said Pawariya in a conversation with TimesofIndia.com.Having the support of Banerjee, Mahato and shooting alongside Atanu has been crucial for the likes of Pawariya. Veteran Atanu, incidentally, shot a perfect 10 under pressure to level the scores against Korea in the gold medal team match. With scores tied, India won by virtue of closer arrows to the centres.“We have been able to grow a lot because of them,” said Pawariya while acknowledging the presence of the seniors next to him. “Because they are not letting us do the mistakes that they have made in the past. During a match, they can tell us to be wary of the mistakes from their careers. Because they have seen it all.

I just have to focus on what I can do and that’s all that I can be satisfied with Rahul Pawariya

“So, they used to talk to us to relax, but it was very good that they made an aura on their side that doing this will happen and here we are, as champions,” added the archer who has now shifted base to Army Sports Institute in Pune.Rahul Pawariya’s journey towards these glittering medals only started eight years ago when a temporary facility was erected in his village and kids would come for practice. Enamoured by what the sport offered, he joined in and hasn’t looked back.His medal run began with individual and team gold medals at the Asian Grand Prix Circuit in 2023. He picked up a team gold and individual silver medal in the event this year as well.

Rahul Pawariya has been coached by Deepak Malik. (Instagram)

Aiding Pawariya’s push for continued glory have been the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (coached by Deepak Malik), the Army and the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS).And when he’s free from training and rigours of competition, he – rather fittingly – shifts focus to playing shooting games on his phone with the Indianised PUBG his preference to unwind.“I’m getting to play a game that frees me from all my worries and I don’t have to be tense, so what’s the harm,” he said with a smile.It has been over two months since Pawariya has been home and the facility that inspired him to pick up the bow has shut down. For now, he’s staying in Pune, with the blessings of his family, and furthering his skills to bring more glory to the nation.